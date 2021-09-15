Ole Miss Baseball Releases 2022 Season Schedule

The Rebels open their season on Feb. 18 and conference play on Mar. 18.

Ole Miss baseball released its 2022 season schedule on Wednesday afternoon following a season that ended in the Tucson Super Regional this summer.

The Rebels will open their season on Feb. 18 at Swayze Field in a three-game set against Charleston Southern, a series that stretches to Feb. 20. Ole Miss will open its conference slate on the road at Auburn beginning on Mar. 18.

Feb. 18-20 -- vs. Charleston Southern

Feb. 22 -- vs. Arkansas State

Feb. 25-27 -- vs. VCU

Mar. 1-2 -- vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Mar. 4-6 -- at UCF

Mar. 8 -- vs. Memphis

Mar. 11-13 -- vs. Oral Roberts

Mar. 15-16 -- at Southeastern Louisiana

Mar. 18-20 -- at Auburn

Mar. 22 -- at Memphis

Mar. 25-27 -- vs. Tennessee

Mar. 29 -- vs. North Alabama

Apr. 1-3 -- at Kentucky

Apr. 5 -- vs. Southern Miss*

Apr. 8-10 -- vs. Alabama

Apr. 12 -- vs. Murray State

Apr. 14-16 -- at South Carolina

Apr. 19 -- vs. Southeast Missouri

Apr. 22-24 -- vs. Mississippi State

Apr. 26 -- vs. Mississippi State*

Apr. 29-May 1 -- at Arkansas

May 6-May 8 -- vs. Missouri

May 11 -- at Southern Miss

May 13-15 -- at LSU

May 17 -- at Arkansas State

May 19-21 -- vs. Texas A&M

* denotes game played in Pearl, Mississippi.

A significant note about this schedule is that Ole Miss does not have to face Vanderbilt, Florida or Georgia in its conference slate. It is also worth noting that the annual Governor's Cup midweek matchup between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is scheduled to return this season in Pearl, and it takes place immediately following the Rebels and Bulldogs' SEC weekend series on Apr. 22-24.

