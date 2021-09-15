Ole Miss Baseball Releases 2022 Season Schedule
Ole Miss baseball released its 2022 season schedule on Wednesday afternoon following a season that ended in the Tucson Super Regional this summer.
The Rebels will open their season on Feb. 18 at Swayze Field in a three-game set against Charleston Southern, a series that stretches to Feb. 20. Ole Miss will open its conference slate on the road at Auburn beginning on Mar. 18.
See the full Ole Miss baseball schedule below.
Feb. 18-20 -- vs. Charleston Southern
Feb. 22 -- vs. Arkansas State
Feb. 25-27 -- vs. VCU
Mar. 1-2 -- vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Mar. 4-6 -- at UCF
Mar. 8 -- vs. Memphis
Mar. 11-13 -- vs. Oral Roberts
Mar. 15-16 -- at Southeastern Louisiana
Mar. 18-20 -- at Auburn
Mar. 22 -- at Memphis
Mar. 25-27 -- vs. Tennessee
Mar. 29 -- vs. North Alabama
Apr. 1-3 -- at Kentucky
Apr. 5 -- vs. Southern Miss*
Apr. 8-10 -- vs. Alabama
Apr. 12 -- vs. Murray State
Apr. 14-16 -- at South Carolina
Apr. 19 -- vs. Southeast Missouri
Apr. 22-24 -- vs. Mississippi State
Apr. 26 -- vs. Mississippi State*
Apr. 29-May 1 -- at Arkansas
May 6-May 8 -- vs. Missouri
May 11 -- at Southern Miss
May 13-15 -- at LSU
May 17 -- at Arkansas State
May 19-21 -- vs. Texas A&M
* denotes game played in Pearl, Mississippi.
A significant note about this schedule is that Ole Miss does not have to face Vanderbilt, Florida or Georgia in its conference slate. It is also worth noting that the annual Governor's Cup midweek matchup between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is scheduled to return this season in Pearl, and it takes place immediately following the Rebels and Bulldogs' SEC weekend series on Apr. 22-24.
