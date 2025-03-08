Ole Miss Baseball Routs Jacksonville State to Clinch Weekend Series
The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels met little resistance on Saturday afternoon at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi, as they routed the visiting Jacksonville State Gamecocks 12-4 to clinch a weekend series win.
Ole Miss (13-1) has now won 12 straight games dating back to its opening weekend at the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington. The Rebels scored early and often on Saturday, pushing across five runs in the first inning and four runs in the second inning to hold a 9-1 lead that they never relinquished.
Jacksonville State found the scoreboard first on Ole Miss starting pitcher Riley Maddox (W, 3-1) as the Rebel righty ran into some trouble on the basepaths in the first inning, surrendering the run on a sacrifice fly. Maddox, however, would not allow another run for the rest of his outing, one that stretched five innings and saw him surrender two hits and two walks alongside four strikeouts.
Offensively for Ole Miss, Isaac Humphrey led the way with three RBI, bringing home runs on a two-RBI double and a bases-loaded walk. Right fielder Mitchell Sanford and catcher Austin Fawley both hit home runs on Saturday, and Luke Hill and Will Furniss both recorded two hits apiece. Joining Humphrey with multiple RBI were Furniss, Sanford, Fawley and Ryan Moerman.
On the mound for the Rebels, most of the damage came during Patrick Galle's 0.2 innings of work where he walked a man and surrendered three hits while allowing three earned runs. He was the first pitcher out of the bullpen for Ole Miss in the sixth inning, and Ryne Rodriguez was called upon to secure the final out of that inning.
The last three frames of the day belonged to Walker Hooks who earned a save for his lengthy work. Hooks scattered three hits on the day but struck out six to preserve Ole Miss' blowout win.
The Rebels will go for the series sweep on Sunday at Swayze Field as they once again play host to the Gamecocks. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.