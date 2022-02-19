Tim Elko, John Gaddis Propel Ole Miss to Opening Series Win Over Charleston Southern

The top-five Rebels had no trouble on Saturday against the Buccaneers.

OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 5 Ole Miss picked up an opening weekend series win on Saturday in an 11-1 decision over Charleston Southern.

John Gaddis secured the win in his first start in a Rebel uniform, and freshman Riley Maddox out of Jackson Prep (Miss.) pitched in relief, bumping 94-95 MPH on the radar gun. Matt Parenteau also saw action on the hill for the Rebels, hitting 92 on the gun.

Gaddis threw four innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He also walked two and struck out three.

"That's what we've seen for the last six months," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "He's going to get on the mound and throw a lot of strikes. He attacks with his fastball, and he's very business-like. It was a good pick up for us."

"I was a little pumped up to start the game," Gaddis said, "but I kind of settled down and just started pitching. The most I probably played in front of at my old school was about 500 people, and I'm sure they had more than 500 people [in right field]. It was really cool."

Gaddis, who transferred to Ole Miss from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi this offseason, said that he had one goal in mind when he came to Oxford.

"I want to play in Omaha my last year of college," Gaddis said, "and with them returning every hitter from last year, I think this is the best place to do that."

Once Gaddis exited the game, Riley Maddox entered and tossed two innings of one-hit ball, striking out three..

"If he can do that, that's pretty special," Bianco said. "These kids dream about playing here, but it's different when you put the uniform on and run out in front of that many people. He was terrific today."

"It was awesome," Maddox said. "I've been dreaming about this for as long as I can remember. I'm glad God's given me the ability to do what I can do, and I'm looking forward to the rest of my season."

Tim Elko hit his second home run of the season in the win and had three RBIs. Hayden Leatherwood also added a notch in the home run category in his first start of the season, going 1-for-3 at the plate.

"It's good to get off to a good start," Bianco said, "but even at the bottom of the lineup, the first home run is by Leatherwood who didn't play yesterday. Throughout the lineup, many guys can contribute. Most offenses aren't like that."

The other news that emerged on Saturday was that Hayden Dunhurst is dealing with a hamstring tweak that he sustained during the game. Bianco stated that he is considered day-to-day.

The Rebels now sit at 2-0 on the year and will give the ball to righty Drew McDaniel on Sunday in search of the series sweep. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

