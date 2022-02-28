Ole Miss Moves Up in D1Baseball Top 25
Ole Miss has moved up in this week's D1Baseball Top 25 after knocking off Arkansas State and sweeping Virginia Commonwealth in last week's action.
The Rebels come in this week at No. 2 in the country, swapping places with Arkansas who is now at No. 3. Ole Miss is one of five SEC teams in the top 10 of this week's poll, and the rest of the assortment is as follows.
1. Texas
2. Ole Miss
3. Arkansas
4. Oklahoma State
5. Vanderbilt
6. Stanford
7. LSU
8. NC State
9. Mississippi State
10. Florida State
The rest of D1Baseball's Top 25 features three other SEC teams as well.
11. Arizona
12. Notre Dame
13. Oregon State
14. Florida
15. Georgia
16. TCU
17. Tennessee
18. Georgia Tech
19. Texas Tech
20. Liberty
21. Maryland
22. Miami
23. Sacramento State
24. North Carolina
25. Long Beach State
Dropped Out: Duke, East Carolina
Ole Miss currently sits at 6-0 on the year after sweeping VCU in two games over the weekend and beating Arkansas State in the midweek. The Rebels this week are scheduled to host Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday and Wednesday before traveling for their first road test of the year at UCF this weekend.
First pitch against ULM is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday and 4 p.m. CT on Wednesday. Both games will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
