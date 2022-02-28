Ole Miss Moves Up in D1Baseball Top 25

Weather impacted the Rebels this past week, but they have moved up in the polls after remaining undefeated.

Ole Miss has moved up in this week's D1Baseball Top 25 after knocking off Arkansas State and sweeping Virginia Commonwealth in last week's action.

The Rebels come in this week at No. 2 in the country, swapping places with Arkansas who is now at No. 3. Ole Miss is one of five SEC teams in the top 10 of this week's poll, and the rest of the assortment is as follows.

1. Texas

2. Ole Miss

3. Arkansas

4. Oklahoma State

5. Vanderbilt

6. Stanford

7. LSU

8. NC State

9. Mississippi State

10. Florida State

The rest of D1Baseball's Top 25 features three other SEC teams as well.

11. Arizona

12. Notre Dame

13. Oregon State

14. Florida

15. Georgia

16. TCU

17. Tennessee

18. Georgia Tech

19. Texas Tech

20. Liberty

21. Maryland

22. Miami

23. Sacramento State

24. North Carolina

25. Long Beach State

Dropped Out: Duke, East Carolina

Ole Miss currently sits at 6-0 on the year after sweeping VCU in two games over the weekend and beating Arkansas State in the midweek. The Rebels this week are scheduled to host Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday and Wednesday before traveling for their first road test of the year at UCF this weekend.

First pitch against ULM is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday and 4 p.m. CT on Wednesday. Both games will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.