Ole Miss' Freshman Class Listed in Top 10 by D1Baseball

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to defend their national championship in the 2023 season, and they have an influx of talented freshmen to develop to that end.

D1Baseball recently released its top freshman classes for the upcoming season, and Ole Miss came in at No. 8 on the list. The publication highlights numerous newcomers for the Rebels, including RHP Grayson Saunier, RHP JT Quinn, RHP Sam Tookoian and others.

Aaron Fitt of D1Baseball is also high on batters like Mason Morris, Will Furniss and Tim Simay.

Can Ole Miss repeat a trip to Omaha in 2023? Its 2022 trip came as a surprise nationally after it was the last team into the NCAA Tournament, but the Rebels found momentum in the postseason and rode it to their first Omaha appearance since 2014, one that culminated with a national championship.

Ole Miss plays nine-straight home games to start its season in February, beginning with a series against the Delaware Blue Hens. First pitch on Feb. 17 is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

