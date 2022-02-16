Jacob Gonzalez, Hayden Dunhurst Named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watchlist

The Rebel shortstop and catcher made the list on Wednesday.

Preseason accolades continue to roll in for Ole Miss baseball.

USA Baseball named Jacob Gonzalez and Hayden Dunhurst to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watchlist on Wednesday. The award is given annually to the top player in college baseball.

This marks the second consecutive season that two Ole Miss players have made the preseason watch list for the award with Doug Nikhazy and Gunnar Hoglund earning the honor in 2021. Ole Miss is one of eight teams who had multiple names make the list this week.

Dunhurst batted .280 during the 2021 season, accumulating 11 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. He also posted 43 RBIs with 40 runs scored. Defensively, the junior threw out six runners on the year, registering a .996 fielding percentage with just three errors.

Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez became the second player in Ole Miss history to be named an All-American as a freshman, earning the honor from both the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and D1Baseball. Gonzalez led the Rebels in batting average (.355), runs scored (73) and hits (93) in the 2021 season.

The California native started at shortstop in every game for Ole Miss last season, setting single-season freshman school records in games played (67), runs scored, RBI (55), total bases (147) and walks (38). Ranking fifth and sixth in the nation in runs scored and hits, respectively, Gonzalez was college baseball's leader in both categories among true freshmen.

Gonzalez, Dunhurst and Ole Miss will open their season at home on Friday when the Rebels play host to Charleston Southern. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT.

