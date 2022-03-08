Skip to main content

Ole Miss Loses OF Kevin Graham, Expecting Pitching Rotation Shakeup This Weekend

The Rebel outfielder was injured on Saturday against UCF, and Mike Bianco is also planning to alter his starting pitching rotation this weekend.

OXFORD, Miss. -- After suffering a wrist injury in Saturday's loss to UCF, Ole Miss outfielder Kevin Graham has been diagnosed with a wrist fracture, Ole Miss announced on Monday.

Graham is expected to miss around four weeks after his surgery on Wednesday. According to an Ole Miss spokesperson, Graham's surgery will involve a pin in his wrist.

It was also reported on Monday evening that Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco is planning to alter his pitching rotation this weekend when Ole Miss plays host to Oral Roberts. SuperTalk Mississippi had the news first yesterday during its "SportsTalk Mississippi" program.

Derek Diamond, originally placed in the Friday starting role, will shift back to Saturday this weekend. John Gaddis, originally taking the ball on Saturdays, will take Diamond's place on Friday.

RHP Drew McDaniel has been the Sunday starter for Ole Miss so far this season, but he has yet to make it to the five-inning mark in a start in 2022. Other candidates for a Sunday start could include Jack Washburn, originally vying for a rotation spot in the preseason, and Hunter Elliott, a freshman lefty out of Tupelo, Miss.

The Rebels were originally scheduled to host Memphis on Tuesday night, but forecasts of inclement weather have postponed that matchup to March 23. Ole Miss is still scheduled to host Alcorn State on Wednesday with a 6:30 CT first pitch on SEC Network+.

