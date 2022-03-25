LOOK: Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee, Throws Ceremonial First Pitch Golf Ball

The Rebels' football head coach made an appearance on the mound to kick off the weekend at Swayze Field where he threw a yellow golf ball instead of a baseball.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Following a controversial football game between Ole Miss and Tennessee in the 2021 season, Rebel football coach Lane Kiffin threw out the ceremonial first pitch between the two schools prior to their baseball game on Friday.

Instead of a baseball, Kiffin threw a yellow golf ball for a strike to start the festivities. The game between the Rebels and Volunteers in the 2021 football season saw a lengthy delay in the fourth quarter after fans pelted the field with debris, among of which was a golf ball and bottle of mustard.

Kiffin was the head coach at Tennessee in the 2009 season before suddenly departing Rocky Top to take the same position at USC. Ole Miss announced that Kiffin would be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday, and Kiffin took to Twitter with his thoughts as well.

In related news, Kiffin tweeted a video on Thursday from an Ole Miss spring practice that features music from country star Morgan Wallen. Wallen, a Tennessee fan, quoted Kiffin's tweet, and Kiffin made a joke about golf balls as a result.

The Rebels put up 10 regular season wins for the first time in program history in 2021, and its road win over Tennessee helped add to that total last fall.

Ole Miss and Tennessee baseball opened their series on Friday, and the two will continue the set on Saturday and Sunday. Both Ole Miss and Tennessee are ranked in the top five in college baseball as of this weekend, and both squads are also No. 1 in separate polls.

