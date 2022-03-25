Skip to main content

LOOK: Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee, Throws Ceremonial First Pitch Golf Ball

The Rebels' football head coach made an appearance on the mound to kick off the weekend at Swayze Field where he threw a yellow golf ball instead of a baseball.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Following a controversial football game between Ole Miss and Tennessee in the 2021 season, Rebel football coach Lane Kiffin threw out the ceremonial first pitch between the two schools prior to their baseball game on Friday.

Instead of a baseball, Kiffin threw a yellow golf ball for a strike to start the festivities. The game between the Rebels and Volunteers in the 2021 football season saw a lengthy delay in the fourth quarter after fans pelted the field with debris, among of which was a golf ball and bottle of mustard.

7iTCSKH6QvG%j6usLFp7UA
xNQeJOk1TyqF4NcpeK%KgA
zMqiSNzNQcSTEx5%IsIc0Q
Q5u8eJHDTJ6zsUQC80tmdQ

Kiffin was the head coach at Tennessee in the 2009 season before suddenly departing Rocky Top to take the same position at USC. Ole Miss announced that Kiffin would be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday, and Kiffin took to Twitter with his thoughts as well.

In related news, Kiffin tweeted a video on Thursday from an Ole Miss spring practice that features music from country star Morgan Wallen. Wallen, a Tennessee fan, quoted Kiffin's tweet, and Kiffin made a joke about golf balls as a result.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Rebels put up 10 regular season wins for the first time in program history in 2021, and its road win over Tennessee helped add to that total last fall. 

Ole Miss and Tennessee baseball opened their series on Friday, and the two will continue the set on Saturday and Sunday. Both Ole Miss and Tennessee are ranked in the top five in college baseball as of this weekend, and both squads are also No. 1 in separate polls.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

xNQeJOk1TyqF4NcpeK%KgA
Baseball

LOOK: Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee, Throws Ceremonial First Pitch Golf Ball

By John Macon Gillespie25 seconds ago
gaddis
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Ole Miss Opens Series vs. No. 5 Tennessee

By John Macon Gillespie52 minutes ago
Matt Corral 3
Football

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Matt Corral: 'No Fear to His Game'

By The Grove Report Staff6 hours ago
00222_021922_CSU_BSB_03726
Baseball

Weekend Preview: No. 1 Ole Miss Baseball Hosts No. 5 Tennessee

By John Macon Gillespie6 hours ago
Duke-North-Carolina-Football-1-1635968903
Football

Former Ole Miss Head Coach David Cutcliffe Hired by the SEC

By Ben King22 hours ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Make Top Group for Top Alabama Prep Prospect

By The Grove Report StaffMar 24, 2022
elko2
Baseball

COLUMN: Ole Miss Baseball Has Massive Opportunity With Tennessee Series

By John Macon GillespieMar 24, 2022
0273_032222_practice_FB_1764
Football

Ole Miss Football Releases Jersey Numbers For Roster Newcomers

By John Macon GillespieMar 24, 2022