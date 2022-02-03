Mike Bianco Named 2022 USA Collegiate National Team Manager

CARY, N.C. -- USA Baseball named Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco its manager for the 2022 Collegiate National Team on Thursday. Bianco is entering his 22nd season at Ole Miss and has become the winningest coach in program history since taking the reins in 2000.

This will be Bianco's first time leading the USA Collegiate National Team and his second time working with the team overall. His first stint with Team USA came in 2013 where he served as pitching coach. He led that staff to a collective 1.87 ERA, a 20-3 record and 222 strikeouts during the summer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike back to Team USA as the manager of the Collegiate National Team in 2022," USA Baseball General Manager of National Teams Eric Campbell said. "Mike is an outstanding baseball coach who has set a remarkable standard of excellence and success in his long tenure at the University of Mississippi.

"His expertise and passion for the game will be invaluable assets for these young athletes, and we look forward to having him lead what will undoubtedly be an exceptionally talented team this summer."

"I am honored and humbled to be selected as the manager of the Collegiate National Team," Bianco said. "I did it as an assistant back in 2013, and it was one of those 'dream come true' scenarios. Any time you can put USA across your chest and represent your country is a special thing, and to do it again as the manager is a really cool feeling."

Ole Miss will open its baseball season on Feb. 18 at home against Charleston Southern.

