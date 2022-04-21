Skip to main content

Weekend Preview: Ole Miss Plays Host to Mississippi State at Swayze Field

The Rebels and Bulldogs renew their rivalry on the diamond this weekend.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

Ole Miss, once ranked No. 1 in the country in the 2022 season, and Mississippi State, the reigning national champions, both enter this weekend of SEC play hoping to keep NCAA Tournament hopes alive. The Rebels enter the weekend at No. 58 in RPI, and the Bulldogs are at No. 81.

Despite both Ole Miss and Mississippi State entering the season with high expectations, those have yet to be realized. Ole Miss was blown out at home in the midweek against Southeast Missouri State, and both squads sit with losing records in SEC play at the halfway point of the conference schedule.

Here's what to expect when the Rebels and Bulldogs meet beginning this Thursday.

TJ Mccants 3
TJ Mccants Peyton Chatagnier Justin Bench 2
Tim Elko 11

Team Information

Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Location: Starkville, Miss. 

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Head Coach: Chris Lemonis

Series Preview

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Records: Mississippi State (22-16, 6-9 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (21-15, 5-10 SEC)

Location: Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss. 

Dates: April 21-23

Television/Streaming: SEC Network (Thurs.), SEC Network+ (Fri.), ESPN2 (Sat.)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Thursday, 6 p.m. CT: RHP Brandon Smith (MSST) vs. RHP Dylan DeLucia (MISS)

Smith: 2-2, 4.14 ERA, 33 K, 4 BB

DeLucia: 2-0, 5.03 ERA, 33 K, 10 BB

Friday, 6:30 p.m. CT: RHP Preston Johnson (MSST) vs. LHP Hunter Elliott (MISS) 

Johnson: 3-2, 4.21 ERA, 79 K, 24 BB

Elliott: 1-3, 3.33 ERA, 39 K, 13 BB

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CT: RHP Cade Smith (MSST) vs. RHP Derek Diamond (MISS)

Smith: 4-2, 3.42 ERA, 47 K, 23 BB

Diamond: 3-3, 6.02 ERA, 39 K, 9 BB

Dylan Delucia 4
diamond
Hunter Elliott 6

Ole Miss Releases Weekend Uniform Rotation

The Rebels released their weekend uniform plans on Wednesday evening.

Ole Miss will be donning red jerseys on Thursday, navy on Friday and powder blue on Sunday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs

TJ Mccants 3
Baseball

Weekend Preview: Ole Miss Plays Host to Mississippi State at Swayze Field

By John Macon Gillespie24 seconds ago
Matt Corral 7
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Visiting Atlanta Falcons Ahead of NFL Draft

By Ben King19 hours ago
Lane Kiffin
Football

'This’ll Go Into Fall Camp': Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin On QB Battle

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
Tysheem_Johnson
Football

Retooled Ole Miss Offense Enough to Threaten Alabama in SEC West?

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
Ayden Williams Wide Receiver Ridgeland (Miss.) High School 2023
Recruiting

Top Ole Miss WR Prospect Ayden Williams Names Top Six

By The Grove Report Staff23 hours ago
Jared_Ivey2
Football

Defensive Lineman Jared Ivey Discusses Transferring to Ole Miss

By Ben King23 hours ago
Jarkel Joiner 16
Basketball

Former Rebels Guard Jarkel Joiner Finds New Home in ACC

By The Grove Report StaffApr 20, 2022
Drummond
Football

Dontario Drummond Could Be A Steal In The NFL Draft’s Later Rounds

By The Grove Report StaffApr 20, 2022