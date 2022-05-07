Kemp Alderman, Ole Miss Baseball Take Series Opener From Missouri 7-5
OXFORD, Miss. -- Kemp Alderman was the hero for Ole Miss on Friday night as the Rebels took game one of a three-game set from Missouri by a final score of 7-5.
Alderman went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate and finished the night a triple-shy of the cycle, driving home three runs. Peyton Chatagnier, T.J. McCants and Kevin Graham were also responsible for RBIs to round out the Rebel offense.
Dylan DeLucia gained the start on the hill for the Rebels but did not earn a decision. He tossed four innings of three-run ball before giving way to Mason Nichols, Jack Dougherty and Brandon Johnson out of the bullpen. Dougherty was credited with the win after not allowing a run, pushing his season record to 2-3.
With the win, Ole Miss still aims to attempt to qualify for the SEC Tournament with a run on the back end of its schedule. The Rebels now sit at 25-19 overall and 8-14 in SEC play.
Ole Miss and Missouri will square off again on Saturday night at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
