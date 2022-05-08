Ole Miss Baseball Blows Out Missouri, Sweeps Weekend Series

The Rebels found their first sweep of SEC play on Sunday afternoon.

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss baseball topped Missouri 10-2 on Sunday, completing a weekend sweep of the Tigers at Swayze Field.

The Rebels accumulated 15 hits in the win, five of which came from Kevin Graham who was a perfect 5-for-5 on the day. Graham also led the team in RBIs with three.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Sunday, an advantage it stretched to 10-0 by the end of the fourth. Missouri’s lone two runs came on a home run in the top of the fifth.

Derek Diamond got the start on the hill for Ole Miss, throwing five innings of two-run ball. John Gaddis pitched the final four innings in relief of Diamond, striking out three.

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 10-14 in SEC play and re-inserts itself into the SEC Tournament conversation. The Rebels will next take the field on Wednesday when they travel to Southern Miss before traveling to Baton Rouge to face LSU next weekend.

