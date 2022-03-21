Ole Miss Remains No. 1 In D1Baseball's Top 25 After Series Win At Auburn
After a 2-2 week on the diamond that included a road series win at Auburn to open conference play, Ole Miss remained the No. 1 team in the country on Monday according to D1Baseball.
The Rebels are joined in the top five of the poll by SEC teams in Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Tennessee, the latter of whom will travel to Oxford for a weekend series beginning on Friday.
The rest of D1Baseball's top 10 is as follows:
1. Ole Miss
2. Texas
3. Arkansas
4. Vanderbilt
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon State
7. Florida State
8. Florida
9. Oklahoma State
10. Virginia
In all, half of the poll's top 10 teams come from the Southeastern Conference with Florida coming in at No. 8. The remainder of the top 25 is as follows:
11. Arizona
12. Notre Dame
13. North Carolina
14. Georgia Tech
15. Liberty
16. Texas Tech
17. Georgia
18. Louisville
19. TCU
20. Texas State
21. LSU
22. Maryland
23. Gonzaga
24. Clemson
25. Connecticut
Dropped out: Stanford, Mississippi State
Two SEC teams are in the remainder of the poll in Georgia and LSU. Georgia rose three spots after securing a home series win over Mississippi State last weekend, and LSU dropped from No. 13 to 21. Mississippi State fell from No. 23 to unranked in this week's edition of the poll.
Ole Miss will face Memphis in midweek action on Tuesday and Wednesday before hosting Tennessee this weekend to continue SEC play.
