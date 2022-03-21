Skip to main content

Ole Miss Remains No. 1 In D1Baseball's Top 25 After Series Win At Auburn

The Rebels went 2-2 last week, but they managed to keep the top ranking in the land.

After a 2-2 week on the diamond that included a road series win at Auburn to open conference play, Ole Miss remained the No. 1 team in the country on Monday according to D1Baseball.

The Rebels are joined in the top five of the poll by SEC teams in Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Tennessee, the latter of whom will travel to Oxford for a weekend series beginning on Friday.

unnamed-2
unnamed-3
unnamed-4

The rest of D1Baseball's top 10 is as follows:

1. Ole Miss

2. Texas

3. Arkansas

4. Vanderbilt

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon State

7. Florida State

8. Florida

9. Oklahoma State

10. Virginia

In all, half of the poll's top 10 teams come from the Southeastern Conference with Florida coming in at No. 8. The remainder of the top 25 is as follows:

11. Arizona

12. Notre Dame

13. North Carolina

14. Georgia Tech

15. Liberty

16. Texas Tech

17. Georgia

18. Louisville

19. TCU

20. Texas State

21. LSU

22. Maryland

23. Gonzaga

24. Clemson

25. Connecticut 

Dropped out: Stanford, Mississippi State

39
jump
AG3I4295

Two SEC teams are in the remainder of the poll in Georgia and LSU. Georgia rose three spots after securing a home series win over Mississippi State last weekend, and LSU dropped from No. 13 to 21. Mississippi State fell from No. 23 to unranked in this week's edition of the poll.

Ole Miss will face Memphis in midweek action on Tuesday and Wednesday before hosting Tennessee this weekend to continue SEC play.

39
