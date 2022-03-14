New No. 1: Rebels Rise in Latest D1Baseball Top 25

The Rebels are now ranked as the top team in the country.

There's a new No. 1 team in college baseball, and it resides in Oxford, Mississippi.

Despite losing its series finale to Oral Roberts on Sunday, the series win was enough to push Ole Miss to No. 1 in D1Baseball's Top 25 on Monday after Texas lost its series to South Carolina.

This is the second time in program history that Ole Miss has been ranked No. 1 nationally with the first coming last season. The Rebels rose to the top spot in the land after winning three games in Arlington, Texas, to start its 2021 season before dropping a home series to UCF to spoil the feat.

The rest of D1Baseball's Top 10 is as follows:

1. Ole Miss

2. Texas

3. Arkansas

4. Vanderbilt

5. Oregon State

6. Notre Dame

7. Tennessee

8. Florida State

9. Florida

10. Georgia Tech

Of the top 10, half of its members reside in the SEC. The rest of D1Baseball's Top 25 is as follows:

11. Oklahoma State

12. Stanford

13. LSU

14. Liberty

15. North Carolina

16. Arizona

17. Texas Tech

18. Clemson

19. Virginia

20. Georgia

21. TCU

22. Texas State

23. Mississippi State

24. Maryland

25. Gonzaga

With eight SEC teams in this week's top 25, over half the conference is nationally-ranked heading into the first weekend of league play. Ole Miss will travel to face Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday before traveling to Auburn on Thursday to open conference play.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

