New No. 1: Rebels Rise in Latest D1Baseball Top 25
There's a new No. 1 team in college baseball, and it resides in Oxford, Mississippi.
Despite losing its series finale to Oral Roberts on Sunday, the series win was enough to push Ole Miss to No. 1 in D1Baseball's Top 25 on Monday after Texas lost its series to South Carolina.
This is the second time in program history that Ole Miss has been ranked No. 1 nationally with the first coming last season. The Rebels rose to the top spot in the land after winning three games in Arlington, Texas, to start its 2021 season before dropping a home series to UCF to spoil the feat.
The rest of D1Baseball's Top 10 is as follows:
1. Ole Miss
2. Texas
3. Arkansas
4. Vanderbilt
5. Oregon State
6. Notre Dame
7. Tennessee
8. Florida State
9. Florida
10. Georgia Tech
Of the top 10, half of its members reside in the SEC. The rest of D1Baseball's Top 25 is as follows:
11. Oklahoma State
Read More
12. Stanford
13. LSU
14. Liberty
15. North Carolina
16. Arizona
17. Texas Tech
18. Clemson
19. Virginia
20. Georgia
21. TCU
22. Texas State
23. Mississippi State
24. Maryland
25. Gonzaga
With eight SEC teams in this week's top 25, over half the conference is nationally-ranked heading into the first weekend of league play. Ole Miss will travel to face Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday before traveling to Auburn on Thursday to open conference play.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.