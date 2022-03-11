LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ole Miss Opens Series Against Oral Roberts

The Rebels and Golden Eagles open action at 1 p.m. on Friday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 2 Ole Miss plays host to Oral Roberts this weekend, and the Rebels are looking to keep momentum going in its 11-1 start to the season.

Follow along below for live updates between the Golden Eagles and Rebels.

Pregame

Ole Miss put out its lineup for Friday's opening game against the Golden Eagles.

2B Peyton Chatagnier

CF Justin Bench

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

RF TJ McCants

C Hayden Dunhurst

DH Kemp Alderman

LF Hayden Leatherwood

3B Reagan Burford

LHP John Gaddis

First Inning

Gaddis works a three-up, three-down inning on five pitches.

MID 1: Ole Miss 0, Oral Roberts 0

Bases are loaded with no outs for Tim Elko, and he singles to left to score two. Ole Miss 2, Oral Roberts 0

Kemp Alderman with an RBI groundout. Ole Miss 3, Oral Roberts 0

Hayden Leatherwood flies out to end the frame.

END 1: Ole Miss 3, Oral Roberts 0

Second Inning

Oral Roberts has three singles in the inning and has scored one. Ole Miss 3, Oral Roberts 1

Gaddis works around trouble to limit the Golden Eagles to one run.

MID 2: Ole Miss 3, Oral Roberts 1

The Rebels go three-up, three-down in the bottom half.

END 2: Ole Miss 3, Oral Roberts 1

