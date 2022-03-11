LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ole Miss Opens Series Against Oral Roberts
OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 2 Ole Miss plays host to Oral Roberts this weekend, and the Rebels are looking to keep momentum going in its 11-1 start to the season.
Follow along below for live updates between the Golden Eagles and Rebels.
Pregame
Ole Miss put out its lineup for Friday's opening game against the Golden Eagles.
2B Peyton Chatagnier
CF Justin Bench
SS Jacob Gonzalez
1B Tim Elko
RF TJ McCants
C Hayden Dunhurst
DH Kemp Alderman
LF Hayden Leatherwood
3B Reagan Burford
LHP John Gaddis
Read More
First Inning
Gaddis works a three-up, three-down inning on five pitches.
MID 1: Ole Miss 0, Oral Roberts 0
Bases are loaded with no outs for Tim Elko, and he singles to left to score two. Ole Miss 2, Oral Roberts 0
Kemp Alderman with an RBI groundout. Ole Miss 3, Oral Roberts 0
Hayden Leatherwood flies out to end the frame.
END 1: Ole Miss 3, Oral Roberts 0
Second Inning
Oral Roberts has three singles in the inning and has scored one. Ole Miss 3, Oral Roberts 1
Gaddis works around trouble to limit the Golden Eagles to one run.
MID 2: Ole Miss 3, Oral Roberts 1
The Rebels go three-up, three-down in the bottom half.
END 2: Ole Miss 3, Oral Roberts 1
