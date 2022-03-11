Tim Elko Drives Home Seven Runs in Rebel Blowout of Oral Roberts

The Rebel bats were hot again on Friday afternoon on the way to another rout.

OXFORD, Miss. -- John Gaddis had to dance around some occasional trouble on the mound, but his offense had no difficulties en route to a 16-2 Ole Miss win over Oral Roberts on Friday.

The offensive performance was highlighted by Tim Elko who had seven RBIs on the day, four of which came on a grand slam in the fifth inning. The Rebel first baseman was a perfect 3-for-3 on the day along with drawing a walk. Peyton Chatagnier and Hayden Leatherwood also drove home two runs apiece for the Rebels.

"I was just trying to simplify stuff that I may have been doing a little wrong," Elko said. "I just try to simplify it and make good contact."

Rebel third baseman Reagan Burford also had a big day at the plate, driving home one run on two doubles in the win.

"I've been just coming out and trying to have good at bats," Burford said. "I'm proud of the way we've swung the bat well through the whole lineup."

Burford has found himself in a more prominent role on this Ole Miss team, and he had to overcome some early-season nerves to reach this point.

"I was a little jittery at first," Burford said, "but [Bianco] is good about trusting the work we put in. I got more comfortable."

Gaddis worked five complete innings for the Rebels on the mound, surrendering two earned runs, one of which came on a bases-loaded walk. He also struck out seven batters and walked three in total.

"They're a good offense," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said, "and I thought he made some good pitches. I thought there were some pitches that beat their hitters, and credit them. They put the ball in play.

"He seems to make that big pitch when you need it."

Mason Nichols and Josh Mallitz worked in relief of Gaddis on the mound, each throwing two innings complete and allowing no runs in their outings.

Ole Miss improves to 12-1 on the year with the win, and it is scheduled to continue its series against the Golden Eagles on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

