Ole Miss 'Pausing' Baseball Stadium Expansion Amid Upcoming Revenue Sharing
Ole Miss Rebels athletic director Keith Carter is a focal point of the department's "Rebel Road Trip" each summer, and he shared some news at one of the stops on Tuesday night.
According to reports from Jake Thompson of On3, Carter stated that the Rebels' plans for the expansion of Oxford-University Stadium and Swayze Field are "paused" for the time being, as are any other "major construction projects." Carter reportedly cited upcoming revenue sharing as a key factor in that decision.
Ole Miss revealed details of its planned expansion of Swayze Field back in February, including the addition of a "National Championship Plaza" that honors the 2022 team that won the College World Series.
Now that schools are accounting for revenue sharing with past and present athletes thanks to the House v. NCAA settlement, many athletic departments will likely have to cut back in certain areas. For the Rebels, that apparently includes expansion and construction projects.
One of the last major upgrades Ole Miss made from a facilities perspective came last summer with the completion of the Manning Center's renovations, a building that houses a large part of the program's football operations and an indoor practice facility. According to reports at the time, the renovations had a completed cost of $45.7 million and included an expanded locker room, a 10,710-square-foot weight room, new offices for coaches, and a new training room.
The announcement at the Rebel Road Trip on Tuesday came in Memphis
