Preview, How To Watch: Ole Miss Baseball Hosts Alabama Crimson Tide
This is a big moment for the Ole Miss Rebels' postseason hopes.
After dropping a series on the road in Athens last week, the Rebels will play host to the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Swayze Field this weekend. Ole Miss enters this set needing to rack up some conference wins in the back half of its schedule, but Alabama will present a stiff test.
Last time out, Ole Miss gained a midweek win over the North Alabama Lions on Tuesday, and it will look to carry that momentum into a more meaningful set of games this weekend. Can the Rebels gain some ground within the Southeastern Conference? Here's an overarching preview of the action set to take place at Swayze this weekend, including how to watch and listen to the games.
READ MORE: Ole Miss Rebels Claim 'Kids Day' Midweek Win Over North Alabama Lions
WHO: No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Alabama (26-15, 7-11 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (22-18, 6-12 SEC)
PITCHING MATCHUPS:
Thursday, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPNU): LHP Greg Farone (Bama) vs. RHP Riley Maddox (Ole Miss)
Friday, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+): RHP Ben Hess (Bama) vs. LHP Liam Doyle (Ole Miss)
Saturday, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LHP Zane Adams (Bama) vs. TBA (Ole Miss)
WHEN: April 25-27
WHERE: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network