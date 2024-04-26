'Much Love!' TJ McCants Shares Message With Ole Miss Fans After Return to Oxford
TJ McCants left a permanent mark with the Ole Miss Rebels, playing a vital role in the team's national championship run in 2022.
Although he now suits up for an SEC foe in the Alabama Crimson Tide, McCants received a warm welcome in his first return to Oxford on Thursday night, earning a standing ovation from fans in attendance prior to his first plate appearance. McCants responded with a salute with his helmet to the crowd, and he went on to have a 2-for-4 night at the dish with an RBI.
Alabama's official baseball account on X gave a word of thanks to Ole Miss fans for their salute of McCants on Thursday night, and the outfielder shared his love on social media as well.
"Much love," McCants posted with a heart emoji. "Thank you."
This is McCants' first season in Tuscaloosa, but he is making the most of his new digs, having earned a start in 43 games and posting a .335 batting average and 15 home runs. While at Ole Miss, his career batting average was .261, and he had a total of 22 home runs over the course of three seasons.
He is most remembered, however, for a two-run home run in the first game of the College World Series finals in the 2022 season, one that put the Rebels up 6-2 in an eventual 10-3 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.
McCants may now suit up for a conference rival, but Ole Miss fans have not forgotten his heroics in that storied season, and he will carry that honor in Oxford for the rest of his life.