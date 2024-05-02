Ole Miss Rebels Baseball Weekend Scouting Report: Auburn Tigers
Nearly two years ago, Ole Miss and Auburn met in Omaha in the first round of the College World Series, and now they are both sitting towards the bottom of the SEC standings.
It's crazy how fast things seem to happen in the SEC. Auburn head coach Butch Thompson might be on the hot seat, a massive development in itself considering he has brought multiple Auburn teams to Omaha in recent years.
Here are a few things to look for this weekend.
Bottom of the Totem Pole
Both Ole Miss and Auburn sit at the bottom of most major offensive and pitching SEC statistics. These games could be high-scoring or tight ballgames.
Both of these teams have been very inconsistent, and it should be interesting to see what gives this weekend. Auburn might have an advantage with this series being at home, but it has struggled at home and is just five games above .500 at Plainsman Park.
The team that can limit mistakes will have the advantage, and the Rebels have been prone to errors all season long.
'This is Our Postseason'
Head coach Butch Thompson told the media that this series has started the "postseason" for this Auburn squad. While the road to the postseason for the Tigers could be non-existent with a loss, they have a chance to play spoiler this weekend.
Expect the Rebels to get the Tigers' best shot.
One-Run Contests
Auburn has had a rough season, but it has been a tough team to play as it seems to be in every game it plays.
Four out of the last five games have seen the Tigers play one-run ball games. The health of Ethan Lege is also a concern as he has been arguably the Rebels most valuable player all year long. If Lege isn't able to play, it could leave a massive hole in the middle of the Rebels lineup.
First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.