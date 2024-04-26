Ole Miss Two-Sport Star Austin Simmons Exits Game With Elbow Ailment, Set For MRI
In the midst of a run-rule loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday night, fans of the Ole Miss Rebels were likely more focused on the health of one particular player on the roster.
Austin Simmons, a left-handed pitcher for the Rebels who also serves as a quarterback on Lane Kiffin's football team, departed Thursday night's game against Alabama in the fourth inning with an apparent injury after throwing just four pitches.
According to head coach Mike Bianco after the game, Simmons "felt something in his elbow" and will receive an MRI in the near future.
So far this season on the diamond, Simmons has posted a 3.21 ERA over 14 innings of work for the Rebels. He is also 2-0 in decisions and has struck out 20 men alongside 11 walks.
In football, Simmons has been in competition with fellow backup Walker Howard for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind starting quarterback Jaxson Dart. Out of Pahokee (Pinecrest, Fla.) High School, he was rated as a four-star prospect by On3 prior to his signing with the Rebels.