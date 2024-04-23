Preview, How To Watch: Ole Miss Rebels Baseball Hosts North Alabama Lions
The Ole Miss Rebels are hosting their annual "Kids' Day" game at Swayze Field on Tuesday, taking on the North Alabama Lions in Oxford.
The Rebels managed to gain one win over the weekend in their conference series against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, but they dropped the series, falling to 6-12 in SEC play as a result. Although there isn't much to gain from Tuesday's game for Ole Miss, a loss would be massively detrimental if it hopes to reach the postseason in 2024.
Can the Rebels take care of business against this scuffling Lions squad? Here's an overarching preview of the action set to take place on Tuesday, including how to watch and listen to the game.
WHO: North Alabama Lions vs. Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: North Alabama (14-23, 6-12 ASUN) vs. Ole Miss (21-18, 6-12 SEC)
PITCHING MATCHUP:
Tuesday, 11 a.m. CT: RHP John Allen Stogner (UNA) vs. RHP Grayson Saunier (UM)
WHEN: April 23
WHERE: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+ -- fuboTV (Start your free trial)
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network