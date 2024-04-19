Ole Miss Rebels Baseball Weekend Scouting Report: Georgia Bulldogs
After an emotional series win over Mississippi State, the Ole Miss Rebels seem to have harnessed some momentum heading down the home stretch of conference play. The Rebels didn't play a midweek game after severe weather canceled the Rebel's road trip to Jonesboro, Ark.
Next on the docket is the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia started the year hot, and they are a resilient bunch under first-year head coach Wes Johnson, playing lots of close ballgames and holding their own in a stacked Eastern division. Here are three things to look for in the weekend series in Athens.
Video Game Numbers
Charlie Condon has been the talk of college baseball this year, and it is easy to see why. Condon leads the nation in batting average (.482), home runs (24), slugging (1.109), and total bases (152).
Safe to say this guy can change the course of the weekend with a couple of at-bats, and he is that hot right now. The Bulldogs also rank second in the SEC in offensive production only behind Tennessee.
Average Pitching Staff
It is no secret that the Bulldogs can really make you pay offensively, but their pitching is a different story.
They rank 10th in ERA, hits allowed, and runs allowed, plus 11th in walks allowed, something that these hot Rebel bats could take advantage of.
Leighton Finley gets the rock on Friday for the Bulldogs. Finley is a right-handed pitcher who uses a four-pitch mix of a fastball, curveball, slider and occasionally a changeup. He sits 91-93 with the fastball, so his stuff is nothing these hitters haven't seen before.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs have penciled in Christian Mracna to take the hill. The grad transfer from George Mason is a tall righty who could give Ole Miss fits as he has a similar build to Mississippi State Friday night starter Khal Stephen who shut the Rebels down.
Like Ole Miss, the Sunday starter for the Georgia Bulldogs has yet to be decided.
Familiar Foe
First year head coach Wes Johnson has been around the block. Johnson has been the pitching coach at LSU, Mississippi State, Dallas Baptist, and the Minnesota Twins, he understands the SEC landscape and beyond.
It will be fun to watch the chess match between Bianco and Johnson, especially regarding the moves on the mound. Both are dealing with subpar pitching staffs, but both know that one shutdown inning could be the difference in this weekend's series.