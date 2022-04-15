Skip to main content

Dylan DeLucia, Rebel Offense Give Ole Miss Series-Opening Win Over South Carolina

The Rebels got back in the SEC win column on Thursday night with a win over the Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Dylan DeLucia was magnificent in another series-opening start on Thursday night as Ole Miss baseball took down South Carolina 9-1 at Founders Park.

The Rebel right hander tossed 7.2 innings of one-run ball in the win, striking out four and scattering six hits. He was assisted with some early run support as well, beginning with a T.J. McCants two-run home run in the second inning followed by a Reagan Burford three-run shot in the third. 

"Just a good mix of fastballs and sliders today," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "That was the game plan going in. We knew they would be right-hand dominant in their lineup, and we thought his slider/fastball mix would service well tonight."

Dylan Delucia 4
TJ Mccants 5
Reagan Burford 6

In all, five Rebels tallied RBIs on the night, and seven put up at least one hit. Justin Bench led the way in that category, going 3-for-5 at the plate and driving home one run on a single in the eighth.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Our at-bats were more competitive," Bianco said. "We took some walks early and got some traffic on the bases. Really big home runs by McCants and Burford that broke the game open for us."

Following the win, Ole Miss improves to 21-12 on the year and 5-8 in conference play. The Rebels and Gamecocks will return to action on Friday at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. 

Tim Elko 4
Mike Bianco 5
Justin Bench 2

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Dylan Delucia 4
Baseball

Dylan DeLucia, Rebel Offense Give Ole Miss Series-Opening Win Over South Carolina

By John Macon Gillespie38 seconds ago
Matt Corral and team
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Attending NFL Draft in Las Vegas

By Ben King3 hours ago
Jimothy_Lewis2
Football

Top 2024 Offensive Tackle Recruit Visiting Ole Miss on Saturday

By Ben King3 hours ago
Amaree Abram
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Officially Signs Guard Amaree Abram

By The Grove Report Staff5 hours ago
Ryan Yaites
Recruiting

Ole Miss DB Target Ryan Yaites to Commit on Friday

By The Grove Report Staff8 hours ago
TJ Mccants 3
Baseball

Weekend Preview: No. 25 Ole Miss Baseball Hits Road to Face South Carolina

By John Macon Gillespie9 hours ago
Harvey Broussard Wide Receiver St. Martinville (La.) High School 2023
Recruiting

LSU and Ole Miss Top Contenders for WR Harvey Broussard

By The Grove Report Staff14 hours ago
GettyImages-1235389166
Recruiting

Former NFL Star's Recruiting Offer To Arch Manning Goes Viral

By The Grove Report StaffApr 13, 2022