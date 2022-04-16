Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball Battles Back, Loses Heartbreaking Series To South Carolina

The Rebels fought back to tie the game in the ninth before giving up the winning run in the bottom half of Saturday's game.

OXFORD, Miss. -- If you're looking for a microcosm of Ole Miss' 2022 baseball season, look no further than Saturday's 9-8 loss to South Carolina.

The Rebels trailed 8-4 entering the top of the ninth inning, but they managed to scrap together baserunners and push four runs across the plate to tie the game. The climax of that sequence was a Kemp Alderman double with two outs to send the tying runs home.

After that, however, it didn't take long for South Carolina to jump back on top and seal the win.

Drew McDaniel entered on the mound, and due to a multitude of pinch hit situations and an injury to Hayden Dunhurst, Alderman moved behind the plate to catch. The Gamecocks got some runners aboard, and a passed ball put a runner at third before a sacrifice fly brought him home to end the game.

Kemp Alderman 5

Kemp Alderman

Kemp Alderman

Kemp Alderman

Kemp Alderman 3

Kemp Alderman

The Rebels sit at 21-14 overall and 5-10 in conference play at the halfway point of the SEC season. Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco spoke after the game on the difficult road his team has tread thus far. 

"It's been tough," Bianco said. "Today's kind of a microcosm of that. In the beginning, it looked like we weren't going to score enough runs and were pitching it pretty well. Then, we started to score some runs, and we can't keep them off the scoreboard.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's been tough to be really consistent. When we are, we can be pretty good, but we haven't been able to do that consistently."

Kevin Graham, who went 2-for-5 at the plate on Saturday, also discussed where he believes his team is at the halfway point of conference play.

"Obviously, we're not where we need to be," Graham said. "We've played with a lot more fight these last few games. I've got all the faith in the world that we're going to turn this thing around. We're too talented of a team."

Kevin Graham 9

Kevin Graham

Kevin Graham

Kevin Graham

Kevin Graham Reagan Burford 2

Kevin Graham

After dropping this road series to the Gamecocks, the Rebels return home to face Southeast Missouri on Tuesday before hosting Mississippi State next weekend.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks

Kemp Alderman 5
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Battles Back, Loses Heartbreaking Series To South Carolina

By John Macon Gillespie19 seconds ago
Kermit Davis 3
Basketball

Ole Miss Adds Florida Atlantic To Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

By John Macon Gillespie1 hour ago
Quincy_Adeboyejo
Football

Former Ole Miss Rebels Playing in USFL Opening Weekend

By Ben King1 hour ago
FPCQUusXwAcnezb
Football

Rebels RB Ulysses Bentley on Ole Miss Transfer: 'It’s Top-Notch'

By The Grove Report Staff2 hours ago
Lane Kiffin 2
Football

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Talks NIL on Rich Eisen Show: 'It's Professional Sports'

By Ben King3 hours ago
USATSI_14997389
Football

Ole Miss' Tavius Robinson Discusses Knee Rehab, Defensive Line Development

By John Macon Gillespie20 hours ago
elko
Baseball

Offense Goes Cold As Ole Miss Baseball Falls To South Carolina in Columbia

By John Macon Gillespie21 hours ago
Matt Corral 7
Football

NFL GM On Ole Miss' Matt Corral: 'We Like Him A Lot'

By John Macon GillespieApr 15, 2022