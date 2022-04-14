Skip to main content

Weekend Preview: No. 25 Ole Miss Baseball Hits Road to Face South Carolina

The Rebels are looking to get back on the winning track in SEC play this weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- After being swept at home last weekend by Alabama, Ole Miss baseball is hitting the road this weekend for a series against South Carolina.

Both the Rebels and the Gamecocks enter the weekend at 4-8 in conference play, desperately searching for some notches in the win column in the SEC. South Carolina has lost back-to-back conference series to Missouri and Georgia, and although it has a series win over Vanderbilt, it was also swept by Tennessee earlier in the year.

That's not to say that the Gamecocks aren't capable of success, however. They also have a series win over Texas on their resume, so consistency is what SC will be searching for this weekend.

Here's what to expect between the Rebels and the Gamecocks beginning on Thursday night. 

Team Information

Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

Location: Columbia, S.C.

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Head Coach: Mark Kingston

Series Preview

Matchup: No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Records: Ole Miss (20-12, 4-8 SEC) vs. Kentucky (16-16, 4-8 SEC)

Location: Founders Park -- Columbia, S.C.

Dates: April 14-16

Television/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Thursday, 6 p.m. CT: RHP Dylan DeLucia (MISS) vs. RHP Aidan Hunter (SC)

DeLucia: 1-0, 6.15 ERA, 29 K, 9 BB

Hunter: 5-3, 5.18 ERA, 25 K, 6 BB

Friday, 6 p.m. CT: RHP Derek Diamond (MISS) vs. RHP Noah Hall (SC)

Diamond: 3-2, 5.91 ERA, 35 K, 9 BB

Hall: 1-4, 5.40 ERA, 43 K, 18 BB

Saturday, Noon CT: RHP Jack Washburn (MISS) vs. RHP Will Sanders (SC)

Washburn: 4-2, 3.45 ERA, 35 K, 18 BB

Sanders: 5-1, 3.42 ERA, 56 K, 16 BB

Ole Miss Releases Weekend Uniform Rotation

The Rebels released their weekend uniform plans on Thursday afternoon.

Ole Miss will be donning red jerseys on Friday, navy on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday. The navy jerseys will be paired with gray pants.

