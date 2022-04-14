Weekend Preview: No. 25 Ole Miss Baseball Hits Road to Face South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- After being swept at home last weekend by Alabama, Ole Miss baseball is hitting the road this weekend for a series against South Carolina.
Both the Rebels and the Gamecocks enter the weekend at 4-8 in conference play, desperately searching for some notches in the win column in the SEC. South Carolina has lost back-to-back conference series to Missouri and Georgia, and although it has a series win over Vanderbilt, it was also swept by Tennessee earlier in the year.
That's not to say that the Gamecocks aren't capable of success, however. They also have a series win over Texas on their resume, so consistency is what SC will be searching for this weekend.
Here's what to expect between the Rebels and the Gamecocks beginning on Thursday night.
Team Information
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Location: Columbia, S.C.
Conference: Southeastern Conference
Head Coach: Mark Kingston
Series Preview
Matchup: No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Records: Ole Miss (20-12, 4-8 SEC) vs. Kentucky (16-16, 4-8 SEC)
Location: Founders Park -- Columbia, S.C.
Dates: April 14-16
Television/Streaming: SEC Network+
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Thursday, 6 p.m. CT: RHP Dylan DeLucia (MISS) vs. RHP Aidan Hunter (SC)
DeLucia: 1-0, 6.15 ERA, 29 K, 9 BB
Hunter: 5-3, 5.18 ERA, 25 K, 6 BB
Friday, 6 p.m. CT: RHP Derek Diamond (MISS) vs. RHP Noah Hall (SC)
Diamond: 3-2, 5.91 ERA, 35 K, 9 BB
Hall: 1-4, 5.40 ERA, 43 K, 18 BB
Saturday, Noon CT: RHP Jack Washburn (MISS) vs. RHP Will Sanders (SC)
Washburn: 4-2, 3.45 ERA, 35 K, 18 BB
Sanders: 5-1, 3.42 ERA, 56 K, 16 BB
Ole Miss Releases Weekend Uniform Rotation
The Rebels released their weekend uniform plans on Thursday afternoon.
Ole Miss will be donning red jerseys on Friday, navy on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday. The navy jerseys will be paired with gray pants.
