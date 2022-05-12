Ole Miss Baseball Picks Up 4-1 Midweek Win Over Southern Miss

The Rebels earned an RPI boost on Wednesday with a win in Hattiesburg.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Ole Miss baseball rode seven hits to a 4-1 win over No. 11 Southern Miss at Pete Taylor Park on Wednesday night.

The Rebels fell behind 1-0 early off of a Golden Eagle solo shot in the bottom of the second, but they responded with a two-run home run from Kevin Graham in the fourth inning. Kemp Alderman followed up Graham's home run with one of his own, giving Ole Miss a 3-1 lead.

The Rebels scored their fourth run in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Tim Elko.

Drew McDaniel earned the start for the Rebels on the hill, tossing five innings of four-hit, one-run ball. He was relieved by Jackson Kimbrell, Josh Mallitz and Brandon Johnson who threw scoreless frames. Only Johnson allowed a hit out of the bullpen, a single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

No Rebel had more than one hit on the night, but seven batters in the lineup put up one hit apiece. Kevin Graham led the way with two RBIs, and Ole Miss struck out 10 times at the plate as a team.

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 28-19 overall and will resume SEC play this weekend with a trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU. The Rebels and Tigers will square off on three different networks at three different times this weekend, and those are listed below.

Friday, 7:30 p.m. CT -- ESPN2

Saturday, 2 p.m. CT -- SEC Network

Sunday, 1 p.m. CT -- SEC Network+

