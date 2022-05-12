Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball Picks Up 4-1 Midweek Win Over Southern Miss

The Rebels earned an RPI boost on Wednesday with a win in Hattiesburg.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Ole Miss baseball rode seven hits to a 4-1 win over No. 11 Southern Miss at Pete Taylor Park on Wednesday night.

The Rebels fell behind 1-0 early off of a Golden Eagle solo shot in the bottom of the second, but they responded with a two-run home run from Kevin Graham in the fourth inning. Kemp Alderman followed up Graham's home run with one of his own, giving Ole Miss a 3-1 lead.

The Rebels scored their fourth run in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Tim Elko.

Kevin Graham

Kevin Graham

Kevin Graham 7

Kevin Graham

Kevin Graham 5

Kevin Graham

Drew McDaniel earned the start for the Rebels on the hill, tossing five innings of four-hit, one-run ball. He was relieved by Jackson Kimbrell, Josh Mallitz and Brandon Johnson who threw scoreless frames. Only Johnson allowed a hit out of the bullpen, a single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

No Rebel had more than one hit on the night, but seven batters in the lineup put up one hit apiece. Kevin Graham led the way with two RBIs, and Ole Miss struck out 10 times at the plate as a team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 28-19 overall and will resume SEC play this weekend with a trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU. The Rebels and Tigers will square off on three different networks at three different times this weekend, and those are listed below.

Tim Elko 2

Tim Elko

Tim Elko 8

Tim Elko

Tim Elko

Tim Elko

Friday, 7:30 p.m. CT -- ESPN2

Saturday, 2 p.m. CT -- SEC Network

Sunday, 1 p.m. CT -- SEC Network+

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter

Kevin Graham Ole Miss Baseball Team 2
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Picks Up 4-1 Midweek Win Over Southern Miss

By John Macon Gillespie37 seconds ago
Dante Dowdell Running Back Picayune (Miss.) Memorial 2023 2,555 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2021
Recruiting

In-State Star Dowdell Set for Friday Verbal Commitment Decision

By The Grove Report Staff5 hours ago
USATSI_16157424
Baseball

Midweek Preview: Ole Miss Baseball Travels to Southern Miss

By John Macon Gillespie9 hours ago
Jaylon Robinson UCF Wide Receiver
Recruiting

Just How Bad Does Ole Miss Want Transfer Portal WR Prospect Jaylon Robinson?

By The Grove Report Staff10 hours ago
Slaughter OM
Recruiting

In-State Star Slaughter High on Ole Miss, Closing in on Commitment

By The Grove Report StaffMay 10, 2022
USATSI_17559949
Football

Best Offseason Move?: Former Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown Dubbed Top Move Of 2022

By Cole ThompsonMay 10, 2022
Luke Altmyer
Football

Ole Miss Included in Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25

By Ben KingMay 10, 2022
Robinson Jay
Football

Transfer WR Jaylon Robinson to Make Decision Public Next Week

By The Grove Report StaffMay 10, 2022