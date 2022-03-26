Skip to main content

Tennessee Hits Five Home Runs in Blowout of Ole Miss to Open Series

The Rebels got nothing of substance on either side of the ball on Friday night.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The fun for Ole Miss ended on Friday after Lane Kiffin's golf ball first pitch. From that point on, it was all Tennessee.

The Volunteers put up a six spot on Rebel starter John Gaddis in the second inning, and it never looked back en route to a 12-1 win at Swayze Field. The Rebels' first hit and baserunner of the game came in the fifth inning, and Ole Miss only amassed three hits on the night. 

Gaddis only lasted 1.1 innings against the Vols on Friday, and Ole Miss continues to struggle to find the right combination of starting pitching in week two of SEC play. The Rebel starter also walked three men, and all six of his runs allowed were earned.

In all, Tennessee hit five home runs on the night, two of which came from left fielder Jared Dickey.

xNQeJOk1TyqF4NcpeK%KgA
7iTCSKH6QvG%j6usLFp7UA
zMqiSNzNQcSTEx5%IsIc0Q

Tim Elko was responsible for Ole Miss' only run of the night via a solo shot to center field, and he stated after the game that he felt the Rebels overlooked Tennessee coming into Friday night. He also gave credit to Tennessee starting pitcher Chase Burns who threw seven innings of two-hit ball.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"[Burns] came out, and his stuff was really good," Elko said. "We just weren't ready. I think we were a little flat-footed from the start. We didn't come out with that fire under us like they did. We've got to be better all around.

"I think we just came out and expected it to be us rolling over them. We didn't."

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco countered with his own thoughts following the loss.

"I thought we got our butts kicked," Bianco said. "I think when you get your butts kicked, it looks like you don't play with energy, like you don't play with focus. It's kind of hard to argue with, but that's not why we got beat 12-1."

One positive storyline for the Rebels on Friday was the sudden return of Calvin Harris. Harris pinch hit for Hayden Dunhurst in the bottom of the eighth inning and stayed in the game to catch. The Rebels' backup catcher and clutch bat had been sidelined for about three weeks due to an abdominal injury.

The Rebels and Volunteers will square off in game two of the series tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

gaddis
Baseball

Tennessee Hits Five Home Runs in Blowout of Ole Miss to Open Series

By John Macon Gillespie36 seconds ago
xNQeJOk1TyqF4NcpeK%KgA
Baseball

LOOK: Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee, Throws Ceremonial First Pitch Golf Ball

By John Macon Gillespie3 hours ago
gaddis
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Ole Miss Opens Series vs. No. 5 Tennessee

By John Macon Gillespie4 hours ago
Matt Corral 3
Football

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Matt Corral: 'No Fear to His Game'

By The Grove Report Staff9 hours ago
00222_021922_CSU_BSB_03726
Baseball

Weekend Preview: No. 1 Ole Miss Baseball Hosts No. 5 Tennessee

By John Macon Gillespie9 hours ago
Duke-North-Carolina-Football-1-1635968903
Football

Former Ole Miss Head Coach David Cutcliffe Hired by the SEC

By Ben KingMar 24, 2022
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Make Top Group for Top Alabama Prep Prospect

By The Grove Report StaffMar 24, 2022
elko2
Baseball

COLUMN: Ole Miss Baseball Has Massive Opportunity With Tennessee Series

By John Macon GillespieMar 24, 2022