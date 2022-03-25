Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Ole Miss Opens Series vs. No. 5 Tennessee

The Rebels and Volunteers square off in game one tonight in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss and Tennessee, both ranked No. 1 by separate polls, will square off this weekend at Swayze Field in Oxford. 

The Rebels enter with a somewhat-hobbled roster, still missing names like Kevin Graham and Calvin Harris from its batting order, but they did take two of three on the road last week at Auburn. Tennessee comes into town with a 20-1 overall record and a 3-0 mark in SEC play after sweeping South Carolina last weekend.

This weekend marks Ole Miss' SEC home opener, and it will be just the second time ever that Rebels and Volunteers have met as ranked opponents. In the most recent meeting in 2019 in Knoxville, Ole Miss was ranked No. 15, while Tennessee came in at No. 23.

The series pits the SEC's two highest scoring offenses against one another, with Tennessee pacing the league at 11.4 runs per game, second in the nation, and Ole Miss ranking second in the conference at 9.8 runs per, the nation's eighth-highest average.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The three games at Swayze Field will begin at 6:30, 7 and 1:30 p.m. CT. The first and final games of the series will be broadcast on SEC Network+, and game two will be on SEC Network. 

AG3I9677
AG3I9687
AG3I9227

Pregame

Ole Miss released its planned uniform combinations for the weekend on Thursday night. The Rebels will don red jerseys on Friday night, pinstripes on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday against Tennessee.

The Rebels also released their starting lineup for Friday's game. TJ McCants makes his return to the lineup after tweaking his hamstring last weekend at Auburn.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

gaddis
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Ole Miss Opens Series vs. No. 5 Tennessee

By John Macon Gillespie18 seconds ago
Matt Corral 3
Football

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Matt Corral: 'No Fear to His Game'

By The Grove Report Staff5 hours ago
00222_021922_CSU_BSB_03726
Baseball

Weekend Preview: No. 1 Ole Miss Baseball Hosts No. 5 Tennessee

By John Macon Gillespie5 hours ago
Duke-North-Carolina-Football-1-1635968903
Football

Former Ole Miss Head Coach David Cutcliffe Hired by the SEC

By Ben King21 hours ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Make Top Group for Top Alabama Prep Prospect

By The Grove Report StaffMar 24, 2022
elko2
Baseball

COLUMN: Ole Miss Baseball Has Massive Opportunity With Tennessee Series

By John Macon GillespieMar 24, 2022
0273_032222_practice_FB_1764
Football

Ole Miss Football Releases Jersey Numbers For Roster Newcomers

By John Macon GillespieMar 24, 2022
Matt Rhule
Football

Carolina Panthers Coach Matt Rhule: 'Come to the Sip'

By Ben KingMar 23, 2022