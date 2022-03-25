LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Ole Miss Opens Series vs. No. 5 Tennessee

The Rebels and Volunteers square off in game one tonight in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss and Tennessee, both ranked No. 1 by separate polls, will square off this weekend at Swayze Field in Oxford.

The Rebels enter with a somewhat-hobbled roster, still missing names like Kevin Graham and Calvin Harris from its batting order, but they did take two of three on the road last week at Auburn. Tennessee comes into town with a 20-1 overall record and a 3-0 mark in SEC play after sweeping South Carolina last weekend.

This weekend marks Ole Miss' SEC home opener, and it will be just the second time ever that Rebels and Volunteers have met as ranked opponents. In the most recent meeting in 2019 in Knoxville, Ole Miss was ranked No. 15, while Tennessee came in at No. 23.

The series pits the SEC's two highest scoring offenses against one another, with Tennessee pacing the league at 11.4 runs per game, second in the nation, and Ole Miss ranking second in the conference at 9.8 runs per, the nation's eighth-highest average.

The three games at Swayze Field will begin at 6:30, 7 and 1:30 p.m. CT. The first and final games of the series will be broadcast on SEC Network+, and game two will be on SEC Network.

Pregame

Ole Miss released its planned uniform combinations for the weekend on Thursday night. The Rebels will don red jerseys on Friday night, pinstripes on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday against Tennessee.

The Rebels also released their starting lineup for Friday's game. TJ McCants makes his return to the lineup after tweaking his hamstring last weekend at Auburn.

