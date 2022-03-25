Skip to main content

Weekend Preview: No. 1 Ole Miss Baseball Hosts No. 5 Tennessee

The Rebels and Volunteers have a marquee series at Swayze Field this weekend.

OXFORD, Miss. -- It doesn't get much bigger in regular season college baseball.

Ole Miss and Tennessee, both ranked No. 1 by separate polls, will square off this weekend at Swayze Field in Oxford. The Rebels enter with a somewhat-hobbled roster, still missing names like Kevin Graham and Calvin Harris from its batting order, but they did take two of three on the road last week at Auburn. Tennessee comes into town with a 20-1 overall record and a 3-0 mark in SEC play after sweeping South Carolina last weekend.

This weekend marks Ole Miss' SEC home opener, and it will be just the second time ever that Rebels and Volunteers have met as ranked opponents. In the most recent meeting in 2019 in Knoxville, Ole Miss was ranked No. 15, while Tennessee came in at No. 23.

The series pits the SEC's two highest scoring offenses against one another, with Tennessee pacing the league at 11.4 runs per game, second in the nation, and Ole Miss ranking second in the conference at 9.8 runs per, the nation's eighth-highest average.

Here's how to watch Ole Miss take on Tennessee this weekend at Swayze Field.

AG3I9687
AG3I9677
AG3I9005

Team Information

Team: Tennessee Volunteers

Location: Knoxville, Tenn. 

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Head Coach: Tony Vitello

Series Preview

Matchup: No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels

Records: Tennessee (20-1, 3-0 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (16-4, 2-1 SEC)

Location: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.

Dates: March 25-27

Television/Streaming: SEC Network+/SEC Network (Saturday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Friday, 4 p.m. CT: RHP Chase Burns (TENN) vs. LHP John Gaddis (MISS)

Burns: 4-0, 0.67 ERA, 34 K, 9 BB

Gaddis: 2-0, 2.78 ERA, 25 K, 7 BB

Saturday, Noon CT: RHP Chase Dollander (TENN) vs. RHP Jack Dougherty (MISS)

Dollander: 3-0, 3.38 ERA, 44 K, 6 BB

Dougherty: 1-0, 4.26 ERA, 23 K, 4 BB

Sunday, Noon CT: RHP Drew Beam (TENN) vs. RHP Derek Diamond (MISS)

Beam: 4-0, 1.09 ERA, 19 K, 6 BB

Diamond: 3-1, 5.32 ERA, 24 K, 9 BB

Peyton Chatagnier Reagan Burford 2
00222_021922_CSU_BSB_03726
elko 1

Ole Miss Announces Weekend Uniform Combination

The Rebels released their planned uniform rotation for the weekend on Thursday night.

The Rebels will don their red jerseys on Friday followed by pinstripes on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

00222_021922_CSU_BSB_03726
Baseball

Weekend Preview: No. 1 Ole Miss Baseball Hosts No. 5 Tennessee

By John Macon Gillespie36 seconds ago
Duke-North-Carolina-Football-1-1635968903
Football

Former Ole Miss Head Coach David Cutcliffe Hired by the SEC

By Ben King16 hours ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Make Top Group for Top Alabama Prep Prospect

By The Grove Report Staff20 hours ago
elko2
Baseball

COLUMN: Ole Miss Baseball Has Massive Opportunity With Tennessee Series

By John Macon GillespieMar 24, 2022
0273_032222_practice_FB_1764
Football

Ole Miss Football Releases Jersey Numbers For Roster Newcomers

By John Macon GillespieMar 24, 2022
Matt Rhule
Football

Carolina Panthers Coach Matt Rhule: 'Come to the Sip'

By Ben KingMar 23, 2022
0126_032222_practice_FB_2794
Football

Lane Kiffin Holds First Spring Press Conference, Responds to Jimbo Fisher NIL Comments

By John Macon GillespieMar 23, 2022
AG3I9262
Baseball

Midweek Preview: No. 1 Ole Miss Hosts Memphis at Swayze Field

By John Macon GillespieMar 23, 2022