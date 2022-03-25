Weekend Preview: No. 1 Ole Miss Baseball Hosts No. 5 Tennessee
OXFORD, Miss. -- It doesn't get much bigger in regular season college baseball.
Ole Miss and Tennessee, both ranked No. 1 by separate polls, will square off this weekend at Swayze Field in Oxford. The Rebels enter with a somewhat-hobbled roster, still missing names like Kevin Graham and Calvin Harris from its batting order, but they did take two of three on the road last week at Auburn. Tennessee comes into town with a 20-1 overall record and a 3-0 mark in SEC play after sweeping South Carolina last weekend.
This weekend marks Ole Miss' SEC home opener, and it will be just the second time ever that Rebels and Volunteers have met as ranked opponents. In the most recent meeting in 2019 in Knoxville, Ole Miss was ranked No. 15, while Tennessee came in at No. 23.
The series pits the SEC's two highest scoring offenses against one another, with Tennessee pacing the league at 11.4 runs per game, second in the nation, and Ole Miss ranking second in the conference at 9.8 runs per, the nation's eighth-highest average.
Here's how to watch Ole Miss take on Tennessee this weekend at Swayze Field.
Team Information
Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Location: Knoxville, Tenn.
Conference: Southeastern Conference
Head Coach: Tony Vitello
Series Preview
Matchup: No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels
Records: Tennessee (20-1, 3-0 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (16-4, 2-1 SEC)
Location: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.
Dates: March 25-27
Television/Streaming: SEC Network+/SEC Network (Saturday)
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Friday, 4 p.m. CT: RHP Chase Burns (TENN) vs. LHP John Gaddis (MISS)
Burns: 4-0, 0.67 ERA, 34 K, 9 BB
Gaddis: 2-0, 2.78 ERA, 25 K, 7 BB
Saturday, Noon CT: RHP Chase Dollander (TENN) vs. RHP Jack Dougherty (MISS)
Dollander: 3-0, 3.38 ERA, 44 K, 6 BB
Dougherty: 1-0, 4.26 ERA, 23 K, 4 BB
Sunday, Noon CT: RHP Drew Beam (TENN) vs. RHP Derek Diamond (MISS)
Beam: 4-0, 1.09 ERA, 19 K, 6 BB
Diamond: 3-1, 5.32 ERA, 24 K, 9 BB
Ole Miss Announces Weekend Uniform Combination
The Rebels released their planned uniform rotation for the weekend on Thursday night.
The Rebels will don their red jerseys on Friday followed by pinstripes on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday.
