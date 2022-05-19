Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Closes Regular Season vs. Texas A&M

The Rebels look to continue their momentum into this series with the Aggies.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss baseball hosts Texas A&M at Swayze Field this weekend, and the Rebels are winners of their last seven games, six of which have come in SEC play.

Ole Miss is fresh off a road sweep of LSU last weekend, and it canceled its midweek game with Arkansas State this week before hosting the Aggies. The Rebels and Tigers had to finish game one of their series on Saturday after rain forced a suspension of play on Friday. Ole Miss captured wins by scores of 5-3, 11-1 and 8-5.

With the winning streak, Ole Miss is back in the midst of the NCAA Tournament conversation and will qualify for the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, next week. It looks to improve its postseason stock this weekend.

Check back here during the game for updates from the series opener in Oxford.

Pregame

Here is Ole Miss' starting lineup for Thursday's game:

1. Justin Bench -- 3B

2. Jacob Gonzalez -- SS

3. Tim Elko -- 1B

4. Kevin Graham -- LF

5. Kemp Alderman -- DH

6. Hayden Leatherwood -- RF

7. T.J. McCants -- CF

8. Peyton Chatagnier -- 2B

9. Hayden Dunhurst -- C

RHP Dylan DeLucia 

