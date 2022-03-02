Skip to main content

Dominant Pitching Propels Ole Miss to 10-2 Win Over ULM

The Rebels had 17 strikeouts in the blowout win.

OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 2 Ole Miss' pitching staff dominated the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Tuesday night en route to a 10-2 win at Swayze Field.

The Rebel staff racked up 17 strikeouts in the win, and freshman Hunter Elliott had nine of those in his first collegiate start. Elliott threw four complete innings, surrendering three hits and two earned runs. Riley Maddox, Matt Parenteau and Jack Dougherty threw in relief of Elliott, and Dougherty struck out seven to close out the win.

Photos Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

On the offensive side, Ole Miss put up nine hits, the highlight of which was a T.J. McCants solo home run in the fifth inning. McCants led the Rebels in hits, going 3-for-4 at the plate, and Calvin Harris was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double and two walks.

Speaking of walks, the Rebels as a whole drew 13 of them on Tuesday, and paired with the mass of strikeouts put up by their pitching staff, the game lasted for nearly four hours.

Photos Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier was also a pregame scratch from the starting lineup, sending a shift through the defensive alignment that resulted in Justin Bench at second base.

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 7-0 on the year and will close out its home stand with another bout with the Warhawks tomorrow at 4 p.m. CT before traveling to Orlando to face UCF this weekend. Wednesday's game between Ole Miss and ULM will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

