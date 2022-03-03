Elko, Graham Lift Ole Miss to Run-Rule Win Over ULM

The Rebels picked up another win in seven innings on Wednesday.

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss swept its midweek series over Louisiana-Monroe with an 11-1 win in seven innings on Wednesday.

Kevin Graham and Tim Elko both hit grand slams in the Rebel win, and Jack Washburn picked up the win on the mound, throwing five innings and walking four batters. He also struck out seven batters faced.

ULM struck first in the fourth inning via a balk from Washburn, but Ole Miss responded in the bottom half of the inning with a run of its own. The fifth and sixth innings saw Graham and Elko's grand slams to put the game in run rule territory.

The Rebels now turn their attention to a road weekend series with UCF, their first road trip of the season. Those games, beginning on Friday, will stream on ESPN+.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter