Preview, How To Watch: Ole Miss Baseball Hosts Murray State For Makeup Game
The Ole Miss Rebels return to Swayze Field for their final home midweek game of the season on Wednesday night, playing host to the Murray State Racers in a makeup game from a rainout in April.
The Rebels are coming off an SEC series win over the Auburn Tigers last weekend, and as the conference tournament nears, they are in search of as many wins as possible to bolster their postseason resume. The last midweek game for Ole Miss came in Pearl, Miss., on May 1 when it dropped the Governor's Cup matchup to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-1 at Trustmark Park.
After Wednesday's game, the Rebels have a short turnaround to prepare for the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies. That series in Oxford will begin on Friday night and run through Sunday.
Can Ole Miss add another midweek win to its docket? Here's an overarching preview of the action set to take place on Wednesday, including how to watch and listen to the game.
WHO: Murray State Racers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Murray State (30-18, 11-10 MVC) vs. Ole Miss (25-22, 9-15 SEC)
PITCHING MATCHUP:
Wednesday, 5 p.m. CT: RHP Bryce Valero (MSU) vs. RHP Grayson Saunier (UM)
Valero: 1-3, 7.03 ERA, 37 K, 25 BB
Saunier: 4-3, 5.80 ERA, 25 K, 12 BB
WHEN: May 8
WHERE: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network