What Mike Bianco and Hayden Dunhurst Said After Ole Miss' 10-3 Loss to Tennessee

The Rebels lost Saturday's game and the weekend series to Tennessee, and they will look to avoid the sweep tomorrow.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss fell to Tennessee 10-3 in game two of its weekend series on Saturday, dropping its first series of the season and falling to 2-3 in conference play.

The Rebels fell behind early in the game and did not put a run on the board until the eighth and ninth innings. Tim Elko had a two-run home run in the eighth, and Kemp Alderman hit a big fly in the ninth to produce the night's offense.

Jack Dougherty got the start on the mound for the Rebels, throwing 3.2 innings and giving up six runs, all of which were earned.

Following the game, Rebel catcher Hayden Dunhurst and head coach Mike Bianco were made available to the media, and here's what they said after the loss.

Hayden Dunhurst

On recent struggles at the plate:

"They've got some really good pitchers. They're establishing the fastball, and they're throwing the off speed stuff for a strike. We've got to come out ready to play and compete."

On how to adjust at the plate:

"Just come out with more confidence. We've come out laid back both times. We've got to have everybody if we want to win."

On Jack Dougherty's performance:

"Jack did good. He filled up the zone. I think he missed two or three locations, and they got some good hits off of him. He spotted the ball well off the plate and got some bloopers hit off of him."

On message after the game:

"Come out and win tomorrow. If they sweep us, that's really big. We've got to at least take one. We've sold out the crowd all three games this weekend, so we feel like we should perform and let them see something."

Mike Bianco

On struggles at the plate:

"Two really good arms. They're strike one, strike two, and innings are going really quick. Part of that is that they're really talented, but we need the game to be tighter. We have to do something more on that side of the ball as well. Tonight, we had a couple of opportunities with runners on base, and we've got to get a runner in. It's been difficult."

On Jack Dougherty:

"I thought he competed well. In the first inning, I thought it was some bad fortune. Jack competed like he always does. He had to throw so many pressure-packed pitches in the first couple of innings, and by the third inning, he was missing some spots. He competed hard, though."

On message to the team:

We've got to play better. [Tennessee is] really good, but I don't want to be here for three days and not play well. Tonight, we had a few opportunities where we could have scored a run or two, made a few more pitches, made a play or two in the field where maybe a couple of those home runs make a difference. On both sides of the ball, we haven't allowed ourselves to do it. We haven't played well in two days, and that's the biggest disappointment."

The Rebels and Volunteers will conclude their series tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

