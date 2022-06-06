LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Goes For Regional Championship vs. Arizona

The Rebels look to advance to the super regionals on Monday afternoon.

MIAMI -- Ole Miss is in the driver's seat of the Coral Gables Regional.

Host school Miami was eliminated last night by Arizona after falling to the Rebels earlier in the day. With a win over Arizona on Monday, Ole Miss will punch its ticket to the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament. In order for Arizona to advance, it has to beat the Rebels twice.

Sunday wasn't Hunter Elliott's strongest performance of the season, but it was enough to keep Miami at bay for a late rally by Ole Miss to advance to the regional final.

Elliott walked five men on the day and struck out eight, and he exited the game in the sixth inning with runners at the corners and no outs. Mason Nichols came in and allowed a sacrifice fly for Miami's only run of the game.

"I thought it was a tremendous baseball game on both sides," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "Type of baseball game you don't see much these days, especially in college baseball. We knew we were going to have our hands full with their lefty, but proud of our guys for hanging in there.

"It certainly wasn't [Elliott's] best day, but results were terrific. Don't know many freshman who can handle what he handled today."

Follow along below for updates as Ole Miss goes for the regional championship on Monday.

Pregame

Ole Miss released its lineup for the final round of the regional on Monday, and there is a bit of a shakeup to the order.

1. Justin Bench -- CF

2. Jacob Gonzalez -- SS

3. Tim Elko -- 1B

4. Kevin Graham -- LF

5. Kemp Alderman -- DH

6. Hayden Dunhurst -- C

7. Peyton Chatagnier -- 2B

8. Calvin Harris -- RF

9. Garrett Wood -- 3B

RHP Derek Diamond

The Rebels also released their uniform combination for the game on Monday, going with red jerseys.

