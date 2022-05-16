Ole Miss Baseball Midweek Game vs. Arkansas State Canceled

The Rebels and Red Wolves will not square off on Tuesday.

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss’ midweek game against Arkansas State has been canceled due to “travel and scheduling concerns,” the team announced on Monday.

The Red Wolves were originally going to be the Rebels’ final midweek game of the regular season prior to Ole Miss hosting Texas A&M for a three-game series beginning on Thursday.

The Rebels have won seven straight games, six of which have come in SEC play with sweeps of Missouri and LSU in back-to-back weekends. Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier discussed his team’s turnaround following Sunday’s win over LSU.

"I think we're just playing like we're supposed to be playing," Chatagnier said. "It's no secret that we were off to not the best start, but we're playing like we're capable of playing. We're looking great."

The cancelation of the midweek game may not be bad news for the Rebels, however. As of Monday morning, Ole Miss is at No. 38 in RPI compared to Arkansas State’s ranking of 230.

Texas A&M, on the other hand, will give the Rebels a positive RPI opportunity this weekend. The Aggies are currently No. 19 in RPI.

As mentioned above, Ole Miss and Texas A&M (along with the rest of the SEC) will begin their series on Thursday. The three games will begin at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively. All three will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

