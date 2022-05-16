Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball Midweek Game vs. Arkansas State Canceled

The Rebels and Red Wolves will not square off on Tuesday.

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss’ midweek game against Arkansas State has been canceled due to “travel and scheduling concerns,” the team announced on Monday.

The Red Wolves were originally going to be the Rebels’ final midweek game of the regular season prior to Ole Miss hosting Texas A&M for a three-game series beginning on Thursday. 

The Rebels have won seven straight games, six of which have come in SEC play with sweeps of Missouri and LSU in back-to-back weekends. Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier discussed his team’s turnaround following Sunday’s win over LSU.

Peyton Chatagnier 4
Peyton Chatagnier 4
Peyton Chatagnier 7

"I think we're just playing like we're supposed to be playing," Chatagnier said. "It's no secret that we were off to not the best start, but we're playing like we're capable of playing. We're looking great."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The cancelation of the midweek game may not be bad news for the Rebels, however. As of Monday morning, Ole Miss is at No. 38 in RPI compared to Arkansas State’s ranking of 230.

Texas A&M, on the other hand, will give the Rebels a positive RPI opportunity this weekend. The Aggies are currently No. 19 in RPI. 

As mentioned above, Ole Miss and Texas A&M (along with the rest of the SEC) will begin their series on Thursday. The three games will begin at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively. All three will be broadcast on SEC Network+. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Tim Elko
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Midweek Game vs. Arkansas State Canceled

By John Macon Gillespie16 seconds ago
Marcel Reed
Recruiting

Ole Miss QB Commit Marcel Reed Discusses Recruitment, Lane Kiffin at Elite 11 Nashville

By John Macon Gillespie20 minutes ago
Peyton Chatagnier 4
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Picks Up Road Sweep Over LSU For First Time in Program History

By John Macon Gillespie18 hours ago
Robinson Jay
Football

Ole Miss Lands Commitment From UCF WR Transfer Jaylon Robinson

By John Macon Gillespie23 hours ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

Ole Miss Makes the Cut for JUCO DB Roman Rashada

By The Grove Report StaffMay 14, 2022
Sam Williams
Football

Ole Miss Rookie DE Sam Williams Draws Raves from Cowboys Coaches

By The Grove Report StaffMay 14, 2022
dart
Football

Ole Miss Ranked in CBS Post-Spring Top 25

By Ben KingMay 14, 2022
Dylan Delucia 10
Baseball

Ole Miss Captures Game One Win Over LSU After Rain-Induced Suspension of Play

By John Macon GillespieMay 14, 2022