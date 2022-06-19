QUOTES: What the Rebels Said After Game One Win in College World Series

Here's what Ole Miss coaches and players said after Saturday's win over Auburn.

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Ole Miss Rebels picked up a win in their first game of the College World Series on Saturday in a 5-1 decision against the Auburn Tigers.

Here's what Rebel head coach Mike Bianco, starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia, left fielder Kevin Graham and designated hitter Kemp Alderman had to say after the game.

Mike Bianco

On game overview:

"We just played very well. It always starts on the mound. I thought Dylan was terrific as he has been, not just down the stretch, but since we injected him into the rotation. Against what we consider a really good Auburn offense, he mixed his pitches so well. He was able to do just about anything tonight. They had a tough time figuring him out, but a lot of people do.

We didn't face Gonzalez in the regular season but watched from afar how good he is and knew that we were going to have to be very opportunistic. Kevin had a terrific night, and a big hit with two outs by Kemp. Later, we had some balls fall for us and some good fortune."

Kevin Graham

On having a 'short memory' when having success at the plate:

"Just moving on to the next pitch, really. Just forgetting the next pitch and attacking the zone again."

On mood in the locker room following the win:

"Great. Same as it has been the last few weeks. Just ready to keep playing some more baseball."

On lineup production with two outs:

"I think it's just sticking to your approach, but that's something that we've emphasized since I've been here: getting that hit with two outs. There's a lot of inning left. Those two-out runs are huge."

Dylan DeLucia

On pitching with an early lead on Saturday:

"It helped a lot, really. Calmed me down and allowed me to pitch again."

On recent success with command:

"I just want to keep my pitch count low. That was literally my game plan today: just throw it in the zone, and let them hit it. If they don't hit it, good for me. But have them put the ball in play and let my defense work for me."

Kemp Alderman

On upcoming game against Arkansas on Monday:

"It's just another game. We'll go out there and make pitches, have tough at-bats, make good plays and play like we have been for the last month."

