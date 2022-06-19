Skip to main content

DeLucia Dazzles, Rebels Roll in First Game of College World Series

Ole Miss was clicking on all cylinders as it moved into the winner's bracket of the College World Series.

OMAHA, Neb. -- Dylan DeLucia impressed in his first outing of the 2022 College World Series as the Ole Miss Rebels topped the Auburn Tigers 5-1 in the first round of play.

The Rebel right hander went 7.2 innings, racking up 10 strikeouts and allowing one earned run. He was relieved by Josh Mallitz with two outs in the eighth inning, and the final out of the frame was recorded on a throw down to first base by Hayden Dunhurst that picked off the runner.

Ole Miss jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after three-straight hits with two outs plated a pair of runs in the first inning. Other runs for the Rebels came via a Kevin Graham solo home run in the third inning, a TJ McCants RBI single and a double play hit into by Peyton Chatagnier. 

In all, the Rebels had 11 hits and struck out 13 as a pitching staff.

The win for Ole Miss puts it in the winner's bracket in Omaha, and it will face Arkansas on Monday evening in its next game of the tournament. 

