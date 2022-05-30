Ole Miss Baseball Reaches NCAA Tournament, Heads To Coral Gables

Despite an early exit in the SEC Tournament, the Rebels are dancing.

OXFORD, Miss. -- After an up-and-down season, Ole Miss found its way into the NCAA Tournament when the field was announced on Monday, heading to the Coral Gables Regional as the No. 3 seed.

The Rebels entered the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, with a 14-16 conference record and an RPI of 36, likely needing one win to fully solidify its place in a road regional. After lengthy rain delays throughout the first day of play, Ole Miss fell to Vanderbilt 3-1 in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday. Despite this early exit, the Rebels will play in the postseason in the regional hosted by the Miami Hurricanes. The winner of the Coral Gables regional is paired with the winner of the Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Miss.

Mike Bianco's squad vaulted to No. 1 in the country early in the season before sputtering at the start of SEC play, dropping five of its first six conference series, including being swept at home by Tennessee and Alabama. The Rebels then responded by winning eight of their last 10 games to conclude the 2022 regular season.

Bianco has been the head coach at Ole Miss since the 2001 season, but he has never led the Rebels to advance out of a road regional. Ole Miss will look to right that trend this June. It will open the regional against the same team that eliminated it in the Super Regional round last season: the Arizona Wildcats.

