Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball Reaches NCAA Tournament, Heads To Coral Gables

Despite an early exit in the SEC Tournament, the Rebels are dancing.

OXFORD, Miss. -- After an up-and-down season, Ole Miss found its way into the NCAA Tournament when the field was announced on Monday, heading to the Coral Gables Regional as the No. 3 seed.

The Rebels entered the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, with a 14-16 conference record and an RPI of 36, likely needing one win to fully solidify its place in a road regional. After lengthy rain delays throughout the first day of play, Ole Miss fell to Vanderbilt 3-1 in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday. Despite this early exit, the Rebels will play in the postseason in the regional hosted by the Miami Hurricanes. The winner of the Coral Gables regional is paired with the winner of the Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Miss.

Mike Bianco's squad vaulted to No. 1 in the country early in the season before sputtering at the start of SEC play, dropping five of its first six conference series, including being swept at home by Tennessee and Alabama. The Rebels then responded by winning eight of their last 10 games to conclude the 2022 regular season.

Tim Elko 2
Kevin Graham 8
Mississippi Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks on from the dugout during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Bianco has been the head coach at Ole Miss since the 2001 season, but he has never led the Rebels to advance out of a road regional. Ole Miss will look to right that trend this June. It will open the regional against the same team that eliminated it in the Super Regional round last season: the Arizona Wildcats. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Tim Elko 2
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Reaches NCAA Tournament, Heads To Coral Gables

By John Macon Gillespie18 seconds ago
Mississippi Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks on from the dugout during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

COLUMN: Future of Ole Miss Baseball Hangs in the Balance on Selection Monday

By John Macon Gillespie7 hours ago
Lane Kiffin golfball pitch
Football

Ole Miss Football Trolls Tennessee With Season Countdown Graphic

By John Macon Gillespie23 hours ago
091821-Lane Kiffin
Football

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Advocates For 'Cap' in NIL Era of College Football

By John Macon GillespieMay 29, 2022
Slaughter OM
Recruiting

Rebels in Top Two for in-State Star Slaughter

By The Grove Report StaffMay 29, 2022
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Coaches Listed in FootballScoop's 2022 Minority Watchlist/Rising Stars Compilation

By Ben KingMay 28, 2022
IMG_8148
Football

Ole Miss Lands Murray State TE Transfer DJ Ruff

By John Macon GillespieMay 28, 2022
IMG_8140
Recruiting

Rebels Land Commitment From Texas DB Daniel Demery

By John Macon GillespieMay 27, 2022