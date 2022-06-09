Skip to main content

Rebel Lefty Hunter Elliott Named Freshman All-American

The Ole Miss LHP earned the honor on Thursday.

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott has been added to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's Freshman All-American list, the association announced on Thursday.

An SEC All-Freshman team honoree, Elliott ranks eighth in the SEC with a 3.17 ERA, eighth lowest in the nation among freshmen. The Tupelo, Mississippi, native is also sixth in the SEC in opponent batting average at .211. Elliott has 82 strikeouts on the year, tied for 10th most in the conference.

In SEC play, the southpaw has had success as well, ranking ninth in the conference in strikeouts (53) and 10th in ERA (3.43).

The Rebels have won four straight games in which the freshman has started, racking up victories over Missouri, LSU, Texas A&M and, most recently, Miami in the Coral Gables Regional.

With Elliott's selection, Ole Miss has placed at least one player on Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-American list for a seventh straight season. He is also the first Rebel pitcher to make the cut since 2019.

Ole Miss came away with a championship in the Coral Gables Regional last weekend, highlighted by a 2-1 win in Elliott's start over host Miami. The lefty threw five innings of three-hit, one-run ball in the Rebel win.

With the regional championship under its belt, Ole Miss now travels to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for a super regional date with Southern Miss. That series will begin on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

