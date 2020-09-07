Rebels in the MLB Update: Who's Excelling Come Labor Day?

Labor Day is upon us, and by now most teams in Major League Baseball are at the two-thirds mark in the COVID-19 shortened season.

Here's your weekly update on how the Pro Reb are doing through the opening portion of the season:

Lance Lynn, Texas Rangers:

4-2 (9 starts), 2.67 ERA, 57.1 IP, 38 H, 17 ER, 63 SO, 19 BB

Even aces have their off weeks and days. This was certainly it for Lynn. Once on Cy Young pace, Lynn's numbers still scream a fantastic season. That said, he struggled tremendously this past week in a loss at Houston. His only start of the week, Lynn allowed eight hits and walked two batters, amounting to six earned runs in the loss. Lynn has now allowed 26 hits over his last four starts.

Mike Mayers, Los Angeles Angels

1-0 (19 appearances), 2.93 ERA, 15.1 IP, 14 H, 5 ER, 23 K, 4 BB

While trying to stray from hyperbole, it's hard to think this past week wasn't Mayers' best seven day stretch of his entire professional career. Mayers came out of the pen four times for the Angels this past week.

The team won all four games and Mayers actually picked up the win in one of the games. As a whole, he pitched 3.2 innings on the week. Three of the games he didn't allow a single baserunner and in none of them did he allow a run.

Drew Pomeranz, San Diego Padres

0-0 (11 appearances), 0.00 ERA, 4 SV, 10.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 12 K, 3 BB

Pomeranz made two appearances this past week after being activated off the 10-day IL for a minor shoulder strain on Aug. 29. At this point, there's not much to say about Pomeranz's season other than he's been a downright stud. 12.0 innings on the year and he hasn't allowed a single run and has given up only three hits. The dude is a beast out of the pen.

Jacob Waguespack, Toronto (Buffalo) Blue Jays

0-0 (9 appearances), 4.85 ERA, 12.0 IP, 15 H, 7 ER, 15 K, 8 BB

Waguespack was optioned off of the Blue Jay's roster this past Tuesday after his second stint with the big league team for this season.

More From The Grove Report:

