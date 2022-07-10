Skip to main content

John Gaddis Gives Farewell to Ole Miss Baseball, Heads to Medical School

The Rebel lefty is now moving on in his career dreams.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The man who picked up the win on the mound for the Ole Miss Rebels in their final game of the College World Series is now heading to medical school, he announced over the weekend.

John Gaddis, a transfer lefty from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, joined the Rebels' staff this season with hopes of reaching Omaha. With that and a national championship now in hand, he is moving forward with his life, namely his dreams of becoming a doctor.

"There comes a day when everybody has to hang up their cleats," Gaddis said in his Twitter post, "and unfortunately that day has come for me. Being able to end my career on a win and as a national champion is such a blessing that I still haven't fully comprehended yet.

"Thank you Ole Miss for everything you have done for me. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play on the biggest stage in college baseball in front of the best fan base in the country. Thank you for giving me new brothers that I could make lifelong friendships and memories with in my time in Oxford.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I thank God every day for blessing me with the opportunity and ability to be an Ole Miss Rebel."

Gaddis put up 49 strikeouts over 49.1 innings pitched for the Rebels this season and finished with a 4-2 record.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

gaddis
Baseball

John Gaddis Gives Farewell to Ole Miss Baseball, Heads to Medical School

By John Macon Gillespiejust now
18600525
Baseball

Tim Elko Bids Farewell to Ole Miss in Emotional Social Media Video

By John Macon Gillespie12 hours ago
IMG_8561
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Signs Illinois Catcher Will Plattner

By John Macon GillespieJul 9, 2022
Snoop Conner Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Football

SEC Network Highlights Ole Miss Athletics in 'Hotty Toddy Takeover'

By Ben KingJul 9, 2022
USATSI_8146643
Football

Patrick Willis on Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss: 'I Think They're Going To Do Really Well'

By John Macon GillespieJul 9, 2022
Will_Levis
Football

Ole Miss Week Five Opponent Preview: Predictions for Rebels vs. Wildcats

By The Grove Report StaffJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18569614
Baseball

Mike Bianco, Hunter Elliott Earn 2022 D1Baseball Honors

By Ben KingJul 8, 2022
mbraves
Baseball

Mississippi Braves Host 'Ole Miss Night' in Trustmark Park Doubleheader

By John Macon GillespieJul 8, 2022