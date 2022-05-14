Ole Miss Captures Game One Win Over LSU After Rain-Induced Suspension of Play

Ole Miss and LSU started game one on Friday before inclement weather suspended play.

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Ole Miss took a 4-2 lead into the third inning against LSU on Friday before rain ended play and pushed it back to Saturday.

Dylan DeLucia got the start for the Rebels on the hill, and he returned to the mound on Saturday when play resumed. Over the two days, DeLucia threw seven innings of three-hit, three-run ball in Ole Miss' 5-3 win.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Jacob Gonzalez and Hayden Dunhurst led the Rebels at the plate with two RBIs apiece, and Tim Elko drove home a run on a solo shot in the top of the fifth.

With the pushback of play to Saturday, the Rebels will start game two against LSU at 1:47 p.m. CT. Hunter Elliott will take the mound for Ole Miss as the Rebels look to capture the series on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.