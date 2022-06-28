Skip to main content

Ole Miss Head Coach Mike Bianco Named National Coach of the Year

Bianco led a historic turnaround for his team in 2022 en route to a national championship.

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Ole Miss Rebels head coach Mike Bianco was named National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the association announced on Tuesday. 

This is the second time in three years that Bianco has received the honor with the first coming in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The news comes two days after he helped lead the Rebels to their first baseball national championship in program history on Sunday with a 4-2 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

During the spring, Ole Miss found itself in the basement of the SEC standings, sitting with a 7-14 record in conference play. The Rebels would finish the season with a 14-16 mark in the SEC and were one of the last four teams to make the NCAA Tournament field in May. Once they reached the postseason, the Rebels went on one of the hottest runs in the country, sweeping action in the Coral Gables Regional and Hattiesburg Super Regional to advance to Omaha.

Once in the College World Series, the momentum stayed on Ole Miss' side as it only lost one game in the tournament: a semifinal match with the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Rebels would go on to win their next three games to secure a national championship.

Having just completed his 22nd year at the helm of the Rebel program, Bianco has led Ole Miss to four-straight 40-win seasons, one of four programs in the nation to do so.

During his time in Oxford, Bianco has coached the Rebels to 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, including eight Super Regional appearances and a pair of trips to the College World Series. With 854 career wins, Bianco ranks third all-time in the SEC in wins behind only Ron Polk and Skip Bertman.

