MLB Draft Tracker: What Rebels Are Moving to the Pros?

Fresh off a national championship, multiple Ole Miss Rebels could hear their name called in the 2022 MLB Draft.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Fresh off its first national championship in program history, the Ole Miss Rebels are likely sending some members of their roster to the professional ranks via the MLB Draft.

The draft begins on Sunday night, and multiple faces who have become familiar for Rebel fans could be on their way to professional farm systems. Captain Tim Elko has exhausted his collegiate eligibility and will await his draft fate, and another name to watch is Rebel outfielder Kevin Graham. Graham has a year of eligibility left in college, so it is unclear if he will be drafted and, if he is, whether or not he will return to Oxford. 

Other players to keep an eye on include Justin Bench and Hayden Dunhurst. T.J. McCants is also a draft eligible sophomore, and Dylan DeLucia, who rose quickly in the Rebel ranks this season, could be selected as well. 

There is also the potential that some Rebel recruits could be selected out of the high school ranks, being chosen high enough to lead them to choose the professional route instead of coming to Oxford.

The Grove Report will keep you updated on the happenings in the draft as far as Ole Miss is concerned. Follow along below for updates on the Rebels and potential Rebels selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

