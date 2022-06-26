Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Rebels Go For National Championship in Game Two of CWS Finals

Ole Miss and Oklahoma square off at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are now one win away from winning the national championship after capturing game one of the College World Series finals 10-3 over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

Jack Dougherty drew the start for Ole Miss on the mound and had a perfect game bid entering the sixth inning before he ran into some trouble on the base paths. The Rebel right-hander was credited with two earned runs on his line, but Ole Miss never trailed in the game and held a 4-2 lead after six.

The Rebels drew first blood in Saturday's game with two runs in the top of the first inning and another run in the second. The offensive highlight of the game, however, came in the top of the eighth when Ole Miss hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to extend its lead to 8-2. T.J. McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench were responsible for the big flies.

The Rebels would also push across two more runs in the ninth. Tim Elko led Ole Miss in hits, going 4-for-5 at the plate in the win. McCants and Bench led the way in RBIs with two apiece.

Ole Miss is now one win away from claiming its first baseball national championship in school history. Follow along for updates between the Rebels and the Sooners.

Pregame 

Ole Miss released its starting lineup for Sunday's game, found below.

First Inning

