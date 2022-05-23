Ole Miss RPI Tracker: Where Do the Rebels Sit in NCAA Tournament Conversation?

Ole Miss Rebels RPI Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on the Rebels' RPI in Hoover.

Ole Miss opens the SEC Tournament on Tuesday against Vanderbilt, and the Rebels are looking to solidify a place in the NCAA Tournament with a run in Hoover.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled to start with No. 6 seed Georgia vs. No. 11 seed Alabama starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24. The first round of the series will be a single-elimination matchup before moving to double elimination on Wednesday.

Top-ranked Tennessee takes the No. 1 seed entering the week while Arkansas claimed the No. 3 seed. LSU, who also changed managers with the retirement of Paul Mainieri, will also receive the bye as the No. 4 seed.

The Rebels enter the tournament with a 14-16 conference record after dropping a home series to Texas A&M over the weekend, and they are the No. 9 seed in Hoover, opening against the No. 8 Commodores. Should Ole Miss advance out of Tuesday's bout with Vanderbilt, it will move on to the double elimination portion of the bracket and face No. 1 Tennessee. First pitch between the Rebels and Commodores is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

As Ole Miss tries to reach the NCAA Tournament, its RPI and conference record will evolve in Hoover. Check back here for updates on the Rebels' RPI and record during the SEC Tournament.

MONDAY, MAY 23 UPDATE

RPI: 36

Conference Record: 14-16

Next Game: vs. Vanderbilt

