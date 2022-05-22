A Rebellion in Hoover?: What to Know of SEC Tournament

The Rebels will try to keep their hopes alive of making the NCAA Tournament, but have a tall task ahead

The 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament will begin this week in Hoover, Ala. Twelve of 14 programs across the South will meet inside the walls of the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium for a shot at winning the conference title and strengthen its chances for the NCAA tournament.

For Ole Miss, it faces the chance of being eliminated early. The Rebels have earned the No. 9 seed and will have a tall task in taking down No. 8 Vanderbilt.

A loss for Ole Miss (32-21, 14-16 SEC) all but eliminates its chances of making the national tournament. The Rebels were one of five teams in the conference to finish below .500 against SEC opponents.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled to start with No. 6 seed Georgia vs. No. 11 seed Alabama starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24. The first round of the series will be a single-elimination matchup before moving to double elimination on Wednesday.

Top-ranked Tennessee takes the No. 1 seed entering the week while Arkansas claimed the No. 3 seed. LSU, who also changed managers with the retirement of Paul Mainieri, will also receive the bye as the No. 4 seed.

The Rebels must win the series opener against the Commodores to keep their hopes of making the NCAA Tournament alive. Should they prevail, Ole Miss will face the Vols on Wednesday, but could remain alive thanks to the double elimination.

First pitch for Ole Miss on Tuesday will be at 4:30 p.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.