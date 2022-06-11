Skip to main content

Ole Miss Hammers Southern Miss, Takes Lead in Hattiesburg Super Regional

The Rebels ran away to a game one win over USM on Saturday.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- For a moment in the fifth inning, it appeared that Southern Miss hit a grand slam to take the lead over the visiting Rebels, but that joy from the home crowd quickly turned as Ole Miss ran away to a 10-0 win in game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional. 

What appeared to be a grand slam for the Golden Eagles in the fifth inning was narrowly a foul ball, and Ole Miss starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia escaped the bases-loaded situation with a strikeout on the next pitch, preserving a 3-0 lead for the Rebels. The following inning saw the Rebels put up seven runs, securing its 10-0 win in game one of the super regional. 

DeLucia's escape act in the fifth inning was part of a 5.2 inning performance where he allowed four hits and put up nine strikeouts. Jack Dougherty pitched in relief of DeLucia, striking out one over the course of 3.1 innings. 

Over the course of the game, Southern Miss used five pitchers compared to the Rebels' two. Tim Elko once again led Ole Miss in RBIs with three, and Kevin Graham was second on the team with two. In all, five Rebels drove home runs in the win, and Justin Bench was the only member of the starting nine to not record a hit. 

With the win in game one of the super regional, Ole Miss now sits one win away from its first College World Series appearance since 2014 and the second of the Mike Bianco era in Oxford. Game two of the series in Hattiesburg is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, and, if necessary, game three will take place on Monday. 

